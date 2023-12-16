Home

Delhi University Panel to Look Into Alleged ‘Financial Irregularities’ In 12 Delhi Govt-funded Colleges

The Delhi minister had also suggested that the 12 colleges can be merged and brought under the Delhi government, or the Centre may take their full control and in that case, the Delhi government will stop allocating funds to them.

Delhi University News: The Delhi University formed a committee comprising its executive council members to look into alleged “financial irregularities” in 12 Delhi government-funded colleges. As per the news agency PTI report, the development comes days after Delhi Education Minister Atishi in a letter to the Centre had flagged “irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores of rupees from the public exchequer” in these colleges.

The committee will commence its work from December 16. The committee comprising its executive council members has been asked to submit its report within 15 days, as per the statement issued by the varsity after a meeting of its executive council (EC) on Friday, December 15, 2023. The report will then be sent to the Union education ministry and the Delhi government, it said and added that the decision to form the committee was passed unanimously in the EC’s meeting.

In her letter to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on December 1 on the issue pertaining to the 12 colleges, Delhi Education Minister Atishi had said, “The Delhi government has noted several serious irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores of rupees from the public exchequer.” “Since these colleges are directly affiliated with DU (Delhi University), they’re not answerable to the Delhi government for the judicious utilisation of funds,” she further said.

Allotment of 12.76 acres of land in Mukherjee Nagar

The Delhi minister had also suggested that the 12 colleges can be merged and brought under the Delhi government, or the Centre may take their full control and in that case, the Delhi government will stop allocating funds to them. The University executive council — the university’s highest decision-making body — also approved several other proposals, including the allotment of 12.76 acres of land in Mukherjee Nagar to convert the Patel Chest Hospital into a multi-speciality hospital. The proposals, tabled before the EC’s members, were discussed during the academic council meeting on November 30.

Implementation of a dual-degree programme

The proposal for implementation of a dual-degree programme allowing students to pursue two academic degrees at the same time — one in regular mode and the other in open learning mode — was also approved, the statement said. The EC gave its approval for converting “some syllabus of various departments from existing CBCS/LOCF based syllabus/examination schemes to syllabus/examination schemes as per UGCF-2022”, it said.

DU Admission 2023- 2024: rounding off the decimal for admission to the programmes Undergraduate and Post Graduate.

Meanwhile, the University released an important notice regarding rounding off the decimal for admission to the programmes Undergraduate and Post Graduate. As per the official notice, the University shall, only for the purpose of admission to the programmes at undergraduate and postgraduate level, round off the decimal above 0.5 (i.e. ≥ 0.5) of the number immediately preceding the minimum qualifying marks for admission to the relevant programme, to the next whole number ie. the qualifying marks. For examole, if the minimum qualifying marks for admission to a programme is 45%, marks secured between 44.5% and 45% or in the qualifying examination by applicants shall be treated as equivalent to 45%. Another example, marks obtained between 49.5% and 50%, will be treated as 50%.

This rounding off is only for admission to the relevant programme for those candidates who have been declared ‘pass’ in his/her qualifying examination conducted by their respective Board / University/ Institution, as the case may be, and shall have no bearing upon the division awarded in the degree or the marks stated in their mark sheets.

(With PTI Inputs)

