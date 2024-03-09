Home

Delhi University Passes Budget Proposal of Rs 1,717.45 Crore For 2024-25 Academic Session; Grants 75 Per Cent Concession For PwBD Candidates

The Delhi University's Executive Council passed an estimated budget outlay of Rs 1,717.45 crore for the financial year 2024-25.

DU passes budget proposal of Rs 1,717.45 crore for 2024-25 academic session

DU Latest News: The Delhi University’s Executive Council passed an estimated budget outlay of Rs 1,717.45 crore for the financial year 2024-25 for undertaking various developmental works, including setting up a CCTV surveillance system on the campus. As per the PTI report, the budget proposal was passed in an executive council meeting conducted on Friday.

Rs 154.88 crore has been allocated for purchasing books and journals

As per the passed budget estimates, Rs 154.88 crore has been allocated for purchasing books and journals, laboratory equipment, classroom equipment and furniture, computers, campus development and CCTV surveillance, and other capital assets. Furthermore, the budget proposal sets aside Rs 553.95 crore for the payment of salaries of employees, Rs 935.26 crore for expenditure on academic and non-academic vacant posts, and Rs 627.31 crore for pension and pension-related benefits, non-salary items, non-net fellowship, and higher educational financing agency.

Delhi University PhD Admission: 75 per cent concession in the total fee for PwBD candidates

In addition to it, the council passed several policy proposals for students including a provision of 75 per cent concession in the total fee for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates for admission to PhD.

Special moderation of 10 marks in one subject; DU Special Opportunity to COVID-19 Batches

Also, DU will provide a special moderation of 10 marks in one subject to help student complete their course. Moreover, the University of Delhi(UoD) will provide a special opportunity to the students who couldn’t appear for examination between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic sessions due to COVID-19 to appear in the remaining papers required for completion of their degree.

Study Leave to allow DU faculty members to pursue PhD degree from a foreign university

Furthermore, the Executive Council approved guidelines for granting study leave to allow DU faculty members to pursue PhD degree from a foreign university, extend the validity of two of its MPhil courses till 2025-26 discontinued according to UGC regulations, and creation of more vacancies for its upcoming Faculty of Technology.

(With PTI Inputs)

