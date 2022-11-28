Delhi University PG Admission 2022 Schedule Out; First Merit List On Nov 30

Delhi University PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has released a detailed schedule for postgraduate admission 2022. As per the DU PG admission 2022 official schedule, the first admission list is scheduled to release on November 30, 2022. Candidates can check the first admission list by visiting the official website at du.ac.in. Eligible students can also apply against the first merit list between December 1 to 3, 2022 at admission.uod.ac.in.

The colleges are required to verify and approve admissions by December 4. The last date to make payments is December 4 (till 11:59 PM).

DELHI UNIVERSITY SECOND MERIT LIST

Delhi University will display the second admission list on December 7, 2022. Candidates can apply till December 9 (11:59 PM). The colleges are required to verify and approve the admissions till December 10. the candidates can make payments till 11:59 PM on December 10, 2022.

Delhi University PG Admission 2022 Round 3 Schedule

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Delhi University.