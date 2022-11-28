Top Recommended Stories
Delhi University PG Admission 2022 Schedule Out; First Merit List On Nov 30
Delhi University PG Admission 2022: Eligible students can also apply against the first merit list between December 1 to 3, 2022 at admission.uod.ac.in.
Delhi University PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has released a detailed schedule for postgraduate admission 2022. As per the DU PG admission 2022 official schedule, the first admission list is scheduled to release on November 30, 2022. Candidates can check the first admission list by visiting the official website at du.ac.in. Eligible students can also apply against the first merit list between December 1 to 3, 2022 at admission.uod.ac.in.
The colleges are required to verify and approve admissions by December 4. The last date to make payments is December 4 (till 11:59 PM).
DELHI UNIVERSITY SECOND MERIT LIST
Delhi University will display the second admission list on December 7, 2022. Candidates can apply till December 9 (11:59 PM). The colleges are required to verify and approve the admissions till December 10. the candidates can make payments till 11:59 PM on December 10, 2022.
Delhi University PG Admission 2022 Round 3 Schedule
Name of the Event
Check Important Dates Here
CHECK IMPORTANT DATES FOR THE FIRST LIST
Display of the first admission list on the website
November 30, 2022
Candidates to apply
10 am, December 1, 2022
Departments or colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against the first merit list
10 am, December 1, 2022
Payments against the first merit list
Till 11:59 pm, December 4, 2022
CHECK IMPORTANT DATES FOR THE SECOND LIST
Display of second admission list on the website
December 7, 2022
Candidates to apply
10 am, December 8, 2022
Departments or colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against the second merit list
10 am, December 8, 2022
Payments against the second merit list
Till 11:59 pm, December 10, 2022
CHECK IMPORTANT DATES FOR THE THIRD LIST
Display of third admission list on website
December 12, 2022 (Monday)
Candidates to apply
10 am, December 8, 2022 (Thursday)
Departments or colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against third merit list
10 am, December 8, 2022 (Thursday)
Payments against third merit list
Till 11:59 pm, December 10, 2022 (Saturday)
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Delhi University.
