Delhi University PG Admission 2022 Schedule Out; First Merit List On Nov 30

Delhi University PG Admission 2022: Eligible students can also apply against the first merit list between December 1 to 3, 2022 at admission.uod.ac.in.

Updated: November 28, 2022 1:19 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Delhi University

Delhi University PG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has released a detailed schedule for postgraduate admission 2022. As per the DU PG admission 2022 official schedule, the first admission list is scheduled to release on November 30, 2022. Candidates can check the first admission list by visiting the official website at du.ac.in. Eligible students can also apply against the first merit list between December 1 to 3, 2022 at admission.uod.ac.in.

Also Read:

The colleges are required to verify and approve admissions by December 4. The last date to make payments is December 4 (till 11:59 PM).

DELHI UNIVERSITY SECOND MERIT LIST

Delhi University will display the second admission list on December 7, 2022. Candidates can apply till December 9 (11:59 PM). The colleges are required to verify and approve the admissions till December 10. the candidates can make payments till 11:59 PM on December 10, 2022.

Delhi University PG Admission 2022 Round 3 Schedule

Name of the Event

Check Important Dates Here

CHECK IMPORTANT DATES FOR THE FIRST LIST

Display of the first admission list on the website

November 30, 2022

Candidates to apply

10 am, December 1, 2022
5 pm, December 3, 2022

Departments or colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against the first merit list

10 am, December 1, 2022
1 om, December 4, 2022

Payments against the first merit list

Till 11:59 pm, December 4, 2022

CHECK IMPORTANT DATES FOR THE SECOND LIST

Display of second admission list on the website

December 7, 2022

Candidates to apply

10 am, December 8, 2022
5 pm, December 9, 2022

Departments or colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against the second merit list

10 am, December 8, 2022
1 om, December 10, 2022

Payments against the second merit list

Till 11:59 pm, December 10, 2022

CHECK IMPORTANT DATES FOR THE THIRD LIST

Display of third admission list on website

December 12, 2022 (Monday)

Candidates to apply

10 am, December 8, 2022 (Thursday)
5 pm, December 9, 2022 (Friday)

Departments or colleges to verify and approve admissions of candidates who applied against third merit list

10 am, December 8, 2022 (Thursday)
1 om, December 10, 2022 (Saturday)

Payments against third merit list

Till 11:59 pm, December 10, 2022 (Saturday)

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Delhi University.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 28, 2022 1:10 PM IST

Updated Date: November 28, 2022 1:19 PM IST