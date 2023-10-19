Home

Delhi University PG Mop-Up Round Admission 2023: DU Seat Allocation Result Soon; Direct Link

Delhi University(DU) Mop-Up PG admission round vacant seats 2023 by visiting the official website – https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

DU UG Final Special Spot Allotment Result 2023 Today at admission.uod.ac.in; Direct Link, Result Time, What's Next?

Delhi University PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) has announced the mop-up round for postgraduate admissions for the academic year 2023-24. The University has released the vacant seats list. Candidates can download the Delhi University(DU) Mop-Up PG admission round vacant seats 2023 by visiting the official website – https://admission.uod.ac.in/. After the vacant seat is released, candidates will be allowed to apply for the mop-up admission round till October 19, 2023(11:59 PM).

Candidates can apply for the Mop Up Round between October 18 to October 19, 2023. The University will declare the DU PG Mop Up Allocation Result on October 20, at 3:00 PM. Candidates will be given an opportunity to “Accept” the Allocated seat from October 20 to October 22, 2023. Check important dates, and other details here.

Delhi University PG Admission 2023: Mop up round schedule

Delhi University PG Admission 2023: Mop up round seat allocation

Delhi University PG Admission 2023: DU Mop-up Round Schedule(Date And Time)

Name of the event Check important dates here Declaration of vacant seats for MOP

UP ADMISSION ROUND 05:00 P.M. Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 Candidates to Apply for MOP UP

ADMISSION ROUND 05:00 P.M. Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 11:59 P.M. Thursday, 19 October, 2023 Declaration of Mop Up Allocation 3:00 P.M. Friday, 20 October, 2023 Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat 3:00 P.M. Friday, 20 October, 2023 11:59 P.M. Sunday, 22 October, 2023 Colleges to Verify and Approve the online

applications 3:00 P.M. Friday, 20 October, 2023

04:59 P.M. Monday, 23 October, 2023 Last date of Online payment of admission

fees by the Candidates Till 04:59 P.M. Tuesday, 24 October, 2023

Delhi University PG Admission 2023: DU Mop-up Round Schedule Key Details Here

Candidates who had applied for CSAS(PG)-2023 and have not allocated a program in any previous allocation round/s of CSAS will be eligible to apply for those particular program/s only. “This is the last and final allocation round for PG Admissions. No admission will be done on Supernumerary seats,” reads the official statement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

