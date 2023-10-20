By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi University PG CSAS Admission 2023: DU Mop Up Round Allocation Result Today at 3 PM; Direct Link
Candidates can download the Delhi University PG Mop Up Round Allocation Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the university at https://admission.uod.ac.in/.
Delhi University PG CSAS Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) is all set to announce the DU PG Mop Up Allocation Result 2023 today, October 20, at 3:00 PM. Candidates can download the Delhi University PG Mop Up Round Allocation Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the university at https://admission.uod.ac.in/. Later candidates will be allowed to accept the allocated seat between October 20 to October 22, 2023. As per the schedule, the departments/colleges will verify and approve the online applications of the applicants till October 23. Candidates can check and access the Delhi University PG Mop Up Round Allocation schedule here.
Delhi University PG Mop Up Round Allocation Result 2023(download link)
Delhi University PG CSAS Admission 2023: DU Mop Up Round Schedule
|Declaration of vacant seats for MOP
UP ADMISSION ROUND
|05:00 P.M. Wednesday, 18 October, 2023
|Candidates to Apply for MOP UP
ADMISSION ROUND
|05:00 P.M. Wednesday, 18 October, 2023 11:59 P.M. Thursday, 19 October, 2023
|Declaration of Mop Up Allocation
|3:00 P.M. Friday, 20 October, 2023
|Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat
|3:00 P.M. Friday, 20 October, 2023 11:59 P.M. Sunday, 22 October, 2023
|Colleges to Verify and Approve the online
applications
|3:00 P.M. Friday, 20 October, 2023
04:59 P.M. Monday, 23 October, 2023
|Last date of Online payment of admission
fees by the Candidates
|Till 04:59 P.M. Tuesday, 24 October, 2023
Delhi University PG Mop Up Round Allocation Result 2023 – How to Check?
In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check and download the allocation result. Follow the steps given below:
- Visit the official website of the University of Delhi(UoD) at admission.uod.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download DU PG Mop up Round Allocation Result 2023.”
- A new pdf document will appear on the screen.
- Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
No admission will be done on Supernumerary seats. Withdrawal option will stand suspended during the Mop-up round. For more details, candidates can access the official website of Delhi University.
