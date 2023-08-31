Home

Delhi University PG CSAS Admission 2023: DU Seat Allotment List For Supernumerary Quota Today at 5PM

Delhi University PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) is expected to release the seat allocation list under the supernumerary quota for PwBD, CW, sports, and orphan categories for admission

The fee payment window will remain open till August 6 up to 5 PM.

Delhi University PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi(UoD) is expected to release the seat allocation list under the supernumerary quota for PwBD, CW, sports, and orphan categories for admission into the postgraduate programmes, today August 31, 2023, at 5:00 PM. One can check and download the DU PG Seat Allotment List 2023 by visiting the official website at https://admission.uod.ac.in/. Admission to all supernumerary seats will be through CUET (PG) – 2023. Candidates desirous of taking admission on Supernumerary seats must appear in CUET (PG) – 2023. Check the category below.

PwBD Persons with Benchmark Disabilities

CW Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces including Para-Military

Sports Sports (wherever applicable)

WQ Ward Quota of Employees of the University of Delhi

OQ Orphans Quota

Going by the report, the candidates must accept the seat by September 3(4:59 PM). Seat allocation to all PG Programs will be based solely on the scores obtained in CUET(PG) – 2023. For allocation of seats in Audition/ Sports Proficiency based Programs, and in Sports Supernumerary Quota, a combined score of CUET(PG) – 2023 and Audition/ Sports Proficiency test/ trials and/or certificates will be considered.

Orphans Quota

The University of Delhi will be admitting two candidates (one male and one female) in each program of study, both at the Undergraduate and Postgraduate level. These two seats will be supernumerary. The Council of the University further resolved that the expenditure incurred for admission and continuance of study of such students in the University or its Colleges shall be met from the University Welfare Fund or College Students’ Welfare Fund, as the case maybe, for admissions in the University or in the College.

