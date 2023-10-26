By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi University to Conduct Placement & Internship Drive Today, Check Eligibility Criteria
Delhi University Internship 2023: The Central Placement Cell, Dean Students' Welfare, University of Delhi is conducting a placement-cum-internship drive today, October 26, 2023. All bonafide regular s
Delhi University Internship 2023: The Central Placement Cell, Dean Students’ Welfare, University of Delhi is conducting a placement-cum-internship drive today, October 26, 2023. All bonafide regular students of the University of Delhi studying in any course at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels are eligible to apply for placement/internship offered by Companies.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.