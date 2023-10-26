Home

Education

Delhi University to Conduct Placement & Internship Drive Today, Check Eligibility Criteria

Delhi University to Conduct Placement & Internship Drive Today, Check Eligibility Criteria

Delhi University Internship 2023: The Central Placement Cell, Dean Students' Welfare, University of Delhi is conducting a placement-cum-internship drive today, October 26, 2023. All bonafide regular s

Delhi University

Delhi University Internship 2023: The Central Placement Cell, Dean Students’ Welfare, University of Delhi is conducting a placement-cum-internship drive today, October 26, 2023. All bonafide regular students of the University of Delhi studying in any course at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels are eligible to apply for placement/internship offered by Companies.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.