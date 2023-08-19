Home

Delhi University Placement Report 2023: Hindu College Offered Highest Package At Rs 36.5 LPA | Know Details

Delhi University's Hindu College has been offered the highest package of the year at Rs 36.5 lakhs per annum. This information has been revealed by the Hindu College in it's yearly placement report. Read for further details..

New Delhi: One of the largest university systems in the world, Delhi University (DU) has a total of 91 constituent colleges and more than four lakh students studying in these colleges. Along with its education, the university is also known for it’s placement packages. This year’s placement reports have revealed that the highest package of 2023 is offered to Hindu College, have a look at the detailed statistics of the placement offerings and the companies that have offered these packages.

Delhi University Highest Placement Package To Hindu College

According to the placement statistics and reports of 2023 by Hindu College, it has been revealed that the highest package offered is worth Rs. 36.5 LPA, average package is of Rs. 10.40 LPA, gross package value is Rs. 8.50 LPA while the median package is of Rs. 8.40 LPA. Top recruiters have visited the campus to take the students to their companies including Accenture, JSW, HCL, KPMG and AON and others.

Stipend Offered To Hindu College Students

Talking of stipends offered to the students of Hindu College this year, the highest stipend is Rs. 60,000 per month, the average stipend offered is Rs. 10,000 per month and the median stipend given is Rs. 13.50 per month. Gross stipend offered to Hindu College students this year is about Rs. 9.50 lakh.

Highest Package Last Year

Speaking of Delhi University Placement Packages last year, the highest package was bagged by students of Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) and it stood at RS. 44.8 LPA. Top recruiting companies that visit DU include ICICI Bank, ITC Limited, Gartner, Citi, BCG, Bain & Company, Barclays, McKinsey & Company, Byju’s, DE Shaw & Co., Tech Mahindra, Make My Trip and Urban Company among others.

According to the DU NIRF Report 2023, the median package offered during the three year undergraduate programme stood at Rs. 5 lakh in 2022 and Rs. 15.5 LPA during the two year postgraduate programme; the placement rate recorded was 53%. However, the DU UG 3-year placements’ percentage for 2021 was 63% and 44% in 2020. During the two-year PG programme of the university last year, out of 6,986 students, a total of 1,271 students were placed.

Speaking of the median package for the four year undergraduate programme (BTech) it was Rs. 8 lakh per annum last year, for the one year postgraduate programme (PG Diploma) it was Rs. 5.5 lakh per annum; the median package for the three year postgraduate programme (MCA) is INR 13.6 LPA and the median package for the five year integrated post graduate programme is Rs. 7.5 lakhs per annum.

