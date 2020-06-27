New Delhi: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi University has postponed the online open book exams for final-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate programme by 10 days. The exams were scheduled to begin from July 1. Also Read - 'Dance' to Survive COVID-19 Crisis? Researchers Suggest New Therapy For Families Amid Coronavirus

Now, the exams will commence from July 10. The varsity will release the new datasheets on July 3.

"[The] OBE mode examinations as an alternative mode of examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic adopted as one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 for all streams of UG and PG including SOL and NCWEB stands postponed for ten days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID19 pandemic," the DU notification said.

Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website in case there are updates on the result.

Earlier, CBSE and ICSE boards had cancelled the pending exams of class 11 and 12 due to worsening Coronavirus situation in the country.