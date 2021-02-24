Delhi University Recruitment 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for recruitment to 1,145 non-teaching posts. All those who are interested in Delhi University Recruitment 2021 are requested to visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in or the DU portal du.ac.in and apply latest by March 16, 2021. Also Read - JEE Mains 2021: Candidates Must Follow These Tips And Strategies to Get 100 Percentile in Exam

While the last date to apply for the DU non-teaching post is March 16, the fees can be paid till March 17. Candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 1000 with relaxations to the reserved categories. Candidates can make corrections to the application till March 18-20. Also Read - JEE Main 2021 Phase 1 Numbers Revealed: 6.5 Lakh Registered for Engineering, CHECK Full Data Here

Before applying for Delhi University Recruitment 2021, candidates are requested to go through all details including vacancies, name of posts, qualification, pay & eligibility criteria. Also Read - NEET 2021: Exam Date Likely to be Announced by Feb-end, Says NTA DG

DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021: Check Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in or DU portal du.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the recruitment link

Step 3: Register online by entering your unique Email Id and mobile number

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Students will now need to select exam city choice

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Take a print out of the form for a future reference

DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021: Posts and Vacancies

Total vacancies- 1,145

Junior Assistant (236)

Laboratory Attendant (152)

Library Attendant (109)

Stenographer (77)

Engineering Attendant (52)

DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021: Exam Procedure

Selection criteria may be different from one post to another. However, candidates will need to undergo a written/online test before getting selected for these posts. The test for DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021 will be conducted by the NTA.