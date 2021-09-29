New Delhi: The Delhi University Recruitment 2021 notification has been released for 251 Assistant Professor Posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply on the official website. The candidates must note that the last day to apply for the vacancies is October 20, 2021. Candidates who are interested and eligible must get more information from the official website of DU, du.ac.in.Also Read - SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021: Registration for 3261 Posts Begins at ssc.nic.in | Check Details Here

The candidates must note that the vacancies arising at the time of the Interview would also be filled up from the available shortlisted candidates.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the details of the post:

Name of the category Number of vacancies

UR 90

SC 38

ST 20

OBC 69

EWS 25

PWBD 09

On the official website of the university, the candidates must read the eligibility criteria mentioned on Delhi University Recruitment 2021 notification. The shortlisted candidates would be called for an interview round, the details of which would be announced in due course.

In case of any discrepancies, the applicants can mail their problem at the email id registrar@du.ac.in or so_rec@admin.du.ac.in. The direct link to apply for Delhi University Recruitment 2021 will be activated soon on the official website.

All correspondence from the University, including the interview letter, would be sent only to the registered email ID and mobile number.