Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Gargi College, Delhi University has released the recruitment notification to hire eligible candidates for permanent non-teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the College, gargicollege.in or du.ac.in —April 23, 2022. The online application form has commenced from March 17, 2022. As per the official notification, a total of 23 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - ESIC Specialist Grade 2 Recruitment 2022: Registration For 55 Posts Begins at esic.nic.in| Deets Inside

The last date to apply: April 23, 2022

Vacancy Details

Senior Personal Assistant: 01 post

Laboratory Assistant(Botany): 01 post

Laboratory Assistant(Chemistry): 01 post

Junior Assistant: 02 posts

Library Attendant: 03 posts

Laboratory Attendant: 15 posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Senior Personal Assistant: A Bachelor Degree from a recognized University. At least 03 years of experience working as Private Secretary/ Personal Assistant/ Stenographer/ Executive Assistant/ Executive Secretary in a Government Department/ Universities/ Autonomous Bodies/ PSUs/ Educational Institution recognized by the Government.

: A Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Board / University / Institution. Library Attendant: Passed 10th or equivalent examination from any State Education Board or Governmentrecognized Institution. Certificate in Library Science/Library & Information Science from a recognized Institution.

