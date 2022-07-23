Delhi University Recruitment 2022: P.G.D.A.V. College (Eve.), Delhi University (DU) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Administrative Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the College, pgdavevecollege.in. A total of 17 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. As per the official notification, the last date for receipt of the application is August 08 (Wednesday) or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News, whichever is later.Also Read - Patna High Court Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 63200; Apply For 20 Library Assistant Posts Till July 24

"Applicants should possess the prescribed qualification and experience as on the closing date of application, as prescribed by the University of Delhi from time to time for the respective post," reads the official notice. The schedule of written test(s) will be uploaded on the College website.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The last date for the submission of the application is two weeks from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Administrative Officer: 01 post

Librarian: 01 post

Senior Personal Assistant: 01 post

Sr. Technical Assistant (Computer): 01 post

Semi Professional Assistant (Library): 01 post

Assistant: 03 posts

Junior Assistant: 03 posts

Library Assistant: 01 post

Library Attendant: 04 posts

Computer Laboratory Attendant: 01 post

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Administrative Officer: Good academic record with Masters’ degree with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade of B in the UGC seven point scale.

Librarian : A Master's Degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and a consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerization of library.

: A Master’s Degree in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science or an equivalent professional degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and a consistently good academic record with knowledge of computerization of library. Senior Personal Assistant: A Bachelor Degree from a recognized University. At least 03 years of experience working as Private Secretary/ Personal Assistant/ Stenographer/ Executive Assistant/ Executive Secretary in a Government Department/ Universities/ Autonomous Bodies/ PSUs/ Educational Institution recognized bythe Government.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts given above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the detailed official Notification shared below here.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

UR & OBC (NCL): Rs. 500

PWBD & FEMALE: Nil

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts through the official website of the College at pgdavevecollege.in.