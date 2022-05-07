Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Rajdhani College, Delhi University has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Assistant Professor in various Departments. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the College or the University at rajdhanicollege.ac.in or colrec.du.ac.in. As per the official notification, the last date for receipt of the application is May 21, 2022, or within two weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. A total of 90 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The online registration began from April 25. The last date to apply for the posts is May 21, 2022.Also Read - NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 07 Managerial Posts at nhai.gov.in| Check Eligibility, Other Details Here

Vacancy Details

Name of the Department and the number of vacancy available Also Read - PNB SO Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply For 145 Vacancies Today. Apply Online at pnbindia.in

Chemistry: 09 posts

Commerce: 14 posts

Computer Science: 02 posts

Economics: 05 posts

English: 05 posts

Hindi: 02 posts

History: 07 posts

Mathematics: 10 posts

Physics: 18 Posts

Political Science: 07 posts

Sanskrit: 04 posts

Environmental Science: 03 posts

Science: 04 posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification:

For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Science Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Few Days Left to Apply For 35 Posts at sbi.co.in| Read Details Here

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test(NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) & (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document).

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection procedure from the official notification given below.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

A candidate belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category must pay Rs.500 as an application fee. Meanwhile, no application fee will be charged to applicants from SC, ST, PwBD categories, and Women applicants.

How to Apply Online For Delhi University Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before May 21, 2022, at rajdhanicollege.ac.in or colrec.du.ac.in.