Delhi University Recruitment 2022: Ramjas College, Delhi University has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Assistant Professor in various Departments. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of the College or the University at colrec.du.ac.in or ramjas.du.ac.in. As per the official notification, the last date for receipt of the application is within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. A total of 148 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - UPSC, DRDO, RBI Recruitment: List of Top Govt Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Department and the number of vacancy

Botany: 12 posts Chemistry: 22 posts Commerce: 15 posts Economics: 06 posts English: 11 posts Hindi: 06 posts History: 10 posts Mathematics: 12 posts Philosophy: 01 post Physics: 27 posts Political Science: 07 posts Sanskrit: 03 posts Statistics: 05 posts Zoology: 11 posts

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, Library Science, Journalism & Mass Communication and Physical Education Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Admit Card Likely to Release Today: Check Mode of Examination, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the gradingsystem is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) & (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document).

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection procedure from the official notification given below.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

A candidate belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category must pay Rs.500 as an application fee. Meanwhile, no application fee will be charged to applicants from SC, ST, PwBD categories, and Women applicants.

Delhi University Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts at ramjas.du.ac.in or colrec.du.ac.in.