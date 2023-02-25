DU Recruitment 2023: Bharati College To Recruit 62 Assistant Professor. Pay Scale, Other Details Here

DU Recruitment 2023: Looking for a job? Then you must go through this article. Bharati College, Delhi University has released a recruitment notification. Accordign to it, candidates will be hired for the Assistant Professors posts. The last date for receipt of the application is March 17, 2023, or three weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News and Leading Newspaper whichever is later. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the College at bharaticollege.du.ac.in or by visiting the university’s website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

DU recruitment drive aims to fill 62 vacant posts of Assistant Professors. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, and other details here.

You may like to read

DU Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy Details Here

9 Commerce 06 Computer Science 05 Economics 05 English 09 Environmental Studies 02 Hindi 12 History 05 Political Science 08 Punjabi 01 Sanskrit 06 FCW/HDFE 02 Music 01 TOTAL 62

Bharati College ASSISTANT PROFESSOR Educational Qualification: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Social Sciences, Sciences, and Languages Eligibility (A or B): A.

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) & (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document). For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.

Bharati College ASSISTANT PROFESSOR Application Fee