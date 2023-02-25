DU Recruitment 2023: Bharati College To Recruit 62 Assistant Professor. Pay Scale, Other Details Here
DU Recruitment 2023: Bharati College, Delhi University is hiring candidates. Check details here.
DU Recruitment 2023: Looking for a job? Then you must go through this article. Bharati College, Delhi University has released a recruitment notification. Accordign to it, candidates will be hired for the Assistant Professors posts. The last date for receipt of the application is March 17, 2023, or three weeks from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News and Leading Newspaper whichever is later. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the College at bharaticollege.du.ac.in or by visiting the university’s website at colrec.uod.ac.in.
Also Read:
DU recruitment drive aims to fill 62 vacant posts of Assistant Professors. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, and other details here.
You may like to read
DU Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy Details Here
|9
|Commerce
|06
|Computer Science
|05
|Economics
|05
|English
|09
|Environmental Studies
|02
|Hindi
|12
|History
|05
|Political Science
|08
|Punjabi
|01
|Sanskrit
|06
|FCW/HDFE
|02
|Music
|01
|TOTAL
|62
Bharati College ASSISTANT PROFESSOR Educational Qualification: Check Eligibility Criteria Here
For the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Social Sciences, Sciences, and Languages Eligibility (A or B): A.
- A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.
- Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) & (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document). For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.
Bharati College ASSISTANT PROFESSOR Job Notification PDF
Bharati College ASSISTANT PROFESSOR Application Fee
- Fees for Assistant Professor is Rs.500/- for UR/OBC/EWS category.
- No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants.
- Fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.
Bharati College ASSISTANT PROFESSOR Pay Scale
- Pay Matrix Level-10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 57700-182400/- as per the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix plus other admissible usual allowances
How to Apply for Bharati College ASSISTANT PROFESSOR Jobs?
Applicants are required to fill the application form as available on the link https://colrec.uod.ac.in/ on the website of the University of Delhi. The details regarding qualifications, experience, screening guidelines etc. are available on theCollege website: https://bharaticollege.du.ac.in along with this advertisement. The applicants are required to read these details before filling up the form.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.