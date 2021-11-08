New Delhi: The Delhi University on Monday released the fifth cut-off list. The candidates must note that some colleges have also reopened admissions in a few courses. According to the university, a total of 68,849 students have secured admission by paying their fees so far.Also Read - NTA Announces DUET 2021 Result Score Card at nta.ac.in ; Here's How to Download

The candidates must note that the admission under the fifth cut-off list will start from Tuesday, while the special cut-off will be released on 13 November.

Names of the colleges that have reopened admissions:

Ramjas College for BA (honours) Sanskri, BCom (honours) (97.75%), BA (honours) History (96.75%), BA (honours) Hindi (91.25%), BA (honours) English (97%) and BA (honours) Economics (98.25%).

Seats are available in Lady Shri Ram College for BA (honours) English and BA (honours) Philosophy at 98.50% and 97% respectively.

The cut-off for BA (honours) Journalism has come down to 98.50%, a decline of 0.50% from the fourth cut-off list.

Aryabhatta College

Admissions for BA (honours) History for the unreserved category, Political Science (honours) and B.Com for the OBC category, BSc (honours) Computer Science for the SC category and BA programme (Economics and History) for the EWS category.

Miranda House

Two courses are available for general category students – BA (honours) History (98.75%) and BA (honours) Sociology (97.75%).

Kirori Mal College

Seats available under BA (honours) Economics (98.25%), BA (honours) English (97.25%), BA (honours) History (97.25%)

To recall, the DU had released its first cut-off list on 1 October while the second one came out on 11 October. The third cut-off list was released on 18 October and the fourth one on 30 October. The university also released its second cut-off for the Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) on Monday.