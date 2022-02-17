New Delhi: Nearly two years after staying shut due to ongoing covid pandemic, Colleges of Delhi University have started for (undergraduate and postgraduate) students from today, January 17. As per the varsity guidelines, those coming from outstations will have to quarantine for three days before attending the classes. The administration has asked its affiliated colleges, departments, and faculties to ensure that the students attending classes are vaccinated. Besides, colleges have been asked to promote vaccination among the unvaccinated.Also Read - DU Exams 2022: Major Update For Delhi University Students Appearing in March-April Exams

The Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, near the Delhi University, was jampacked as a large number students made their way to colleges in the north campus. A day before, Kamla Nagar, one of the primary centres of student life near North Campus, was buzzing with students and parents milling around looking for PGs and checking into them. Also Read - UGCF Likely To Get Final Nod From Delhi University's Executive Council Today

“Excited to be back and catch up with friends. Online studying was monotonous,” a student outside the Ramjas College told news agency ANI. Also Read - DU Colleges Reopening: What Are The Concerns Raised By Students

Delhi University reopens for all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses from today. "It's about the vibe you get at college, can't be experienced at home. I am coming for the first time," says second-year student Kanan Visuals from Kirori Mal College. pic.twitter.com/p6VFjYYvpY — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

DU reopens: Guidelines that need to be followed

Students are required to carry their vaccination certificate which could be asked to present at the entry of the college gate. Students who are situated out of Delhi are required to complete an isolation period of 3 days before joining the offline classes on campus. Following COVID-19 protocols in the campus like wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing is mandatory. Classes and the campus have to be sanitised, ventilated and all arrangements are supposed to be made before students return to colleges. Colleges have been directed to keep adequate availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitisers and soaps. Students have been requested to stay patient and cooperate with the management regarding hostel accommodation.

To revisit and read detailed guidelines, students can log on to Delhi University’s official website- du.ac.in.

Student bodies held protests earlier this month, demanding the reopening of the campus. The decision to reopen the institutions came after a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital. However, as per media reports, several students are still divided on the matter and many of them are now demanding the university to operate in hybrid mode.