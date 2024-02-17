Home

Delhi University SOL Admission 2024: Register For Short-Term Skill Courses; Check Eligibility, Fee

DU Admission 2024: School of Open Learning (SOL), the University of Delhi has started the application process for the Centre for Innovative Skill-based Courses (CISBC) under the Open Learning Developm

DU Admission 2024: School of Open Learning (SOL), the University of Delhi has started the application process for the Centre for Innovative Skill-based Courses (CISBC) under the Open Learning Development Centre. Starting from February 15, the registration process for the DU SOL short-term courses will conclude on March 15, 2024. The admissions are on first cum first-serve basis (as per the number of seats in each course). Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the University at https://sol.du.ac.in/skill_courses/Skill_Courses.html.

Delhi University SOL Skill Courses Admission 2024: Check Details Below

S. No. Name of

the Course Knowledge Partner Approx Duration Mode of Conduction 1. English Proficiency Cambridge University Press

and Assessment 25-30 Hours Online 2. Certified Market Expert (CMX) FinX 120 Hours Offline 3. Wealth Management Program FinX 100 Hours Offline 4. NISM Regulatory Certification Preparatory Training FinX 30 Hours Offline 5. Cyber-Security Training Think Cyber 6 Months Online 6. AC Refrigerator Repairing Samarth Bharat 1 Month Offline 7. Bakery and Confectionery Samarth Bharat 3 Months Offline 8. Beauty and Hair Lab Samarth Bharat 3 Months Offline 9. Motor Driving for Girls (Car) Maruti Suzuki 21 Days Offline 10. Personal Finance NergyVidya 30 Hours Online 11. GST Executive NergyVidya 30 Hours Online/ Offline 12. Statutory Executive NergyVidya 60 Hours Online/ Offline 13. Finance Executive NergyVidya 90 Hours Online/ Offline 14. GST Assistant OJT NergyVidya 150 Hours Online 15. Accounts Assistant OJT NergyVidya 150 Hours Online 16. Tax and Accounts: Foundation Course Taxmann Allied Services Pvt. Ltd 125 Hours Online 17. Tax and Accounts: Professional Course Taxmann Allied Services Pvt. Ltd 150 Hours Online 18. Stenography, Secretarial Practices, and IT Skills R. K. Educational Trust 5 Months Online/ Offline 19. Radio Jockeying, Anchoring, T.V Journalism R. K. Educational Trust 3 Months Online/ Offline 20. Animation, Motion Graphics, Photography and Video Editing R. K. Educational Trust 6 Months Online/ Offline 21. Graphic Design and DTP R. K. Educational Trust 6 Months Online/ Offline 22. Medical Transcription Selectronics 6 Months Offline 23. Applied Psychometrics and Scale Construction Dept of Psychology, SOL 6 Months Hybrid 24. Counselling and its Applications Dept of Psychology, SOL 6 Months Hybrid

Delhi University SOL Skill Courses Admission 2024: Eligibility Criteria

English Proficiency: Students of undergraduate and skill development courses seeking to improve their English Language and employability skills and desirous of taking up end-to end courses with assessment for skill benchmarking.

Students of undergraduate and skill development courses seeking to improve their English Language and employability skills and desirous of taking up end-to end courses with assessment for skill benchmarking. Certified Market Expert (CMX) : Students pursuing graduation or completed graduation (from any stream or subjects) or equivalent can apply to join this Certificate Course.

: Students pursuing graduation or completed graduation (from any stream or subjects) or equivalent can apply to join this Certificate Course. Wealth Management Program: Graduate (from any stream or subjects) or equivalent can apply to join this Certificate Course.

Graduate (from any stream or subjects) or equivalent can apply to join this Certificate Course. NISM Regulatory Certification Preparatory Training: Students pursuing graduation or completed graduation and post-graduation (from any stream or subjects) or equivalent can apply to join this Certificate Course.

Students pursuing graduation or completed graduation and post-graduation (from any stream or subjects) or equivalent can apply to join this Certificate Course. Cyber Security Training: B.Sc IT, BCA, MCA, Btech, any technical degree or having prior cyber security basic certification. 60% and above in 10th, 12th and graduation.

Delhi University SOL Skill Courses Admission 2024: Fee

English Proficiency: Rs 1000

Rs 1000 Certified Market Expert (CMX) : Rs. 29500

: Rs. 29500 Wealth Management Program: Rs. 29500

Rs. 29500 NISM Regulatory Certification Preparatory Training: Rs. 3500

Rs. 3500 Cyber Security Training: Rs. 50,000 + (18% GST) extra = Rs. 59,000.

Delhi University SOL Skill Courses Admission 2024: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website at https://sol.du.ac.in/skill_courses/Skill_Courses.html.

Click on the desired course and click on ‘Application Form.’

Register yourself on the portal. Once done, sign into the portal.

Login again using the system-generated ID and password.

Now, fill up the application form. Upload the documents, if any.

Pay the application fee and submit the application form for future reference.

For Courses having fees above Rs. 1000/on completion of the Batch Size of 40-50 students 10% supernumerary seats shall be given to the Economically Weaker Section on subsidized rates (available after screening of the candidates). • Commencement of courses from 2nd April, 2024. For more details, candidates are advised to track the official website of Delhi University.

