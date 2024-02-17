Delhi University SOL Admission 2024: Register For Short-Term Skill Courses; Check Eligibility, Fee

Top Recommended Stories

DU Admission 2024: School of Open Learning (SOL), the University of Delhi has started the application process for the Centre for Innovative Skill-based Courses (CISBC) under the Open Learning Developm

Updated: February 17, 2024 10:19 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

DU Admission 2024: School of Open Learning (SOL), the University of Delhi has started the application process for the Centre for Innovative Skill-based Courses (CISBC) under the Open Learning Development Centre. Starting from February 15, the registration process for the DU SOL short-term courses will conclude on March 15, 2024. The admissions are on first cum first-serve basis (as per the number of seats in each course). Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the University at https://sol.du.ac.in/skill_courses/Skill_Courses.html.

Delhi University SOL Skill Courses Admission 2024: Check Details Below

S. No.Name of
the Course		Knowledge PartnerApprox DurationMode of Conduction
1.English ProficiencyCambridge University Press
and Assessment		25-30 HoursOnline
2.Certified Market Expert (CMX)FinX120 HoursOffline
3.Wealth Management ProgramFinX100 HoursOffline
4.NISM Regulatory Certification Preparatory TrainingFinX30 HoursOffline
5.Cyber-Security TrainingThink Cyber6 MonthsOnline
6.AC Refrigerator RepairingSamarth Bharat1 MonthOffline
7.Bakery and ConfectionerySamarth Bharat3 MonthsOffline
8.Beauty and Hair LabSamarth Bharat3 MonthsOffline
9.Motor Driving for Girls (Car)Maruti Suzuki21 DaysOffline
10.Personal FinanceNergyVidya30 HoursOnline
11.GST ExecutiveNergyVidya30 HoursOnline/ Offline
12.Statutory ExecutiveNergyVidya60 HoursOnline/ Offline
13.Finance ExecutiveNergyVidya90 HoursOnline/ Offline
14.GST Assistant OJTNergyVidya150 HoursOnline
15.Accounts Assistant OJTNergyVidya150 HoursOnline
16.Tax and Accounts: Foundation CourseTaxmann Allied Services Pvt. Ltd125 HoursOnline
17.Tax and Accounts: Professional CourseTaxmann Allied Services Pvt. Ltd150 HoursOnline
18.Stenography, Secretarial Practices, and IT SkillsR. K. Educational Trust5 MonthsOnline/ Offline
19.Radio Jockeying, Anchoring, T.V JournalismR. K. Educational Trust3 MonthsOnline/ Offline
20.Animation, Motion Graphics, Photography and Video EditingR. K. Educational Trust6 MonthsOnline/ Offline
21.Graphic Design and DTPR. K. Educational Trust6 MonthsOnline/ Offline
22.Medical TranscriptionSelectronics6 MonthsOffline
23.Applied Psychometrics and Scale ConstructionDept of Psychology, SOL6 MonthsHybrid
24.Counselling and its ApplicationsDept of Psychology, SOL6 MonthsHybrid

Delhi University SOL Skill Courses Admission 2024: Eligibility Criteria

  • English Proficiency: Students of undergraduate and skill development courses seeking to improve their English Language and  employability skills and desirous of taking up end-to end courses with assessment for skill benchmarking.
  • Certified Market Expert (CMX): Students pursuing graduation or completed graduation (from any stream or subjects) or equivalent can apply to join this Certificate Course.
  • Wealth Management Program: Graduate (from any stream or subjects) or equivalent can apply to join this Certificate Course.
  • NISM Regulatory Certification Preparatory Training: Students pursuing graduation or completed graduation and post-graduation (from any stream or subjects) or equivalent can apply to join this Certificate Course.
  • Cyber Security Training: B.Sc IT, BCA, MCA, Btech, any technical degree or having prior cyber security basic certification. 60% and above in 10th, 12th and graduation.

Delhi University SOL Skill Courses Admission 2024: Fee

  • English Proficiency: Rs 1000
  • Certified Market Expert (CMX): Rs. 29500
  • Wealth Management Program: Rs. 29500
  • NISM Regulatory Certification Preparatory Training: Rs. 3500
  • Cyber Security Training: Rs. 50,000 + (18% GST) extra = Rs. 59,000.

Delhi University SOL Admission 2024: Registration Link For Short-Term Skill Courses

Delhi University SOL Skill Courses Admission 2024: How to Apply Online?

  • Visit the official website at https://sol.du.ac.in/skill_courses/Skill_Courses.html.
  • Click on the desired course and click on ‘Application Form.’
  • Register yourself on the portal. Once done, sign into the portal.
  • Login again using the system-generated ID and password.
  • Now, fill up the application form. Upload the documents, if any.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form for future reference.

For Courses having fees above Rs. 1000/on completion of the Batch Size of 40-50 students 10% supernumerary seats shall be given to the Economically Weaker Section on subsidized rates (available after screening of the candidates). • Commencement of courses from 2nd April, 2024. For more details, candidates are advised to track the official website of Delhi University.

