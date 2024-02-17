By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi University SOL Admission 2024: Register For Short-Term Skill Courses; Check Eligibility, Fee
DU Admission 2024: School of Open Learning (SOL), the University of Delhi has started the application process for the Centre for Innovative Skill-based Courses (CISBC) under the Open Learning Developm
DU Admission 2024: School of Open Learning (SOL), the University of Delhi has started the application process for the Centre for Innovative Skill-based Courses (CISBC) under the Open Learning Development Centre. Starting from February 15, the registration process for the DU SOL short-term courses will conclude on March 15, 2024. The admissions are on first cum first-serve basis (as per the number of seats in each course). Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the University at https://sol.du.ac.in/skill_courses/Skill_Courses.html.
Trending Now
Delhi University SOL Skill Courses Admission 2024: Check Details Below
|S. No.
|Name of
the Course
|Knowledge Partner
|Approx Duration
|Mode of Conduction
|1.
|English Proficiency
|Cambridge University Press
and Assessment
|25-30 Hours
|Online
|2.
|Certified Market Expert (CMX)
|FinX
|120 Hours
|Offline
|3.
|Wealth Management Program
|FinX
|100 Hours
|Offline
|4.
|NISM Regulatory Certification Preparatory Training
|FinX
|30 Hours
|Offline
|5.
|Cyber-Security Training
|Think Cyber
|6 Months
|Online
|6.
|AC Refrigerator Repairing
|Samarth Bharat
|1 Month
|Offline
|7.
|Bakery and Confectionery
|Samarth Bharat
|3 Months
|Offline
|8.
|Beauty and Hair Lab
|Samarth Bharat
|3 Months
|Offline
|9.
|Motor Driving for Girls (Car)
|Maruti Suzuki
|21 Days
|Offline
|10.
|Personal Finance
|NergyVidya
|30 Hours
|Online
|11.
|GST Executive
|NergyVidya
|30 Hours
|Online/ Offline
|12.
|Statutory Executive
|NergyVidya
|60 Hours
|Online/ Offline
|13.
|Finance Executive
|NergyVidya
|90 Hours
|Online/ Offline
|14.
|GST Assistant OJT
|NergyVidya
|150 Hours
|Online
|15.
|Accounts Assistant OJT
|NergyVidya
|150 Hours
|Online
|16.
|Tax and Accounts: Foundation Course
|Taxmann Allied Services Pvt. Ltd
|125 Hours
|Online
|17.
|Tax and Accounts: Professional Course
|Taxmann Allied Services Pvt. Ltd
|150 Hours
|Online
|18.
|Stenography, Secretarial Practices, and IT Skills
|R. K. Educational Trust
|5 Months
|Online/ Offline
|19.
|Radio Jockeying, Anchoring, T.V Journalism
|R. K. Educational Trust
|3 Months
|Online/ Offline
|20.
|Animation, Motion Graphics, Photography and Video Editing
|R. K. Educational Trust
|6 Months
|Online/ Offline
|21.
|Graphic Design and DTP
|R. K. Educational Trust
|6 Months
|Online/ Offline
|22.
|Medical Transcription
|Selectronics
|6 Months
|Offline
|23.
|Applied Psychometrics and Scale Construction
|Dept of Psychology, SOL
|6 Months
|Hybrid
|24.
|Counselling and its Applications
|Dept of Psychology, SOL
|6 Months
|Hybrid
Delhi University SOL Skill Courses Admission 2024: Eligibility Criteria
- English Proficiency: Students of undergraduate and skill development courses seeking to improve their English Language and employability skills and desirous of taking up end-to end courses with assessment for skill benchmarking.
- Certified Market Expert (CMX): Students pursuing graduation or completed graduation (from any stream or subjects) or equivalent can apply to join this Certificate Course.
- Wealth Management Program: Graduate (from any stream or subjects) or equivalent can apply to join this Certificate Course.
- NISM Regulatory Certification Preparatory Training: Students pursuing graduation or completed graduation and post-graduation (from any stream or subjects) or equivalent can apply to join this Certificate Course.
- Cyber Security Training: B.Sc IT, BCA, MCA, Btech, any technical degree or having prior cyber security basic certification. 60% and above in 10th, 12th and graduation.
Delhi University SOL Skill Courses Admission 2024: Fee
- English Proficiency: Rs 1000
- Certified Market Expert (CMX): Rs. 29500
- Wealth Management Program: Rs. 29500
- NISM Regulatory Certification Preparatory Training: Rs. 3500
- Cyber Security Training: Rs. 50,000 + (18% GST) extra = Rs. 59,000.
Delhi University SOL Admission 2024: Registration Link For Short-Term Skill Courses
Delhi University SOL Skill Courses Admission 2024: How to Apply Online?
- Visit the official website at https://sol.du.ac.in/skill_courses/Skill_Courses.html.
- Click on the desired course and click on ‘Application Form.’
- Register yourself on the portal. Once done, sign into the portal.
- Login again using the system-generated ID and password.
- Now, fill up the application form. Upload the documents, if any.
- Pay the application fee and submit the application form for future reference.
For Courses having fees above Rs. 1000/on completion of the Batch Size of 40-50 students 10% supernumerary seats shall be given to the Economically Weaker Section on subsidized rates (available after screening of the candidates). • Commencement of courses from 2nd April, 2024. For more details, candidates are advised to track the official website of Delhi University.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.