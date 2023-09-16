Home

Meet Contenders Of DUSU President Post Ahead Of Elections On September 22; Know Their Inspirational Stories

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Elections 2023-24 will be held on September 22, 2023 and the contenders for the DUSU President Post- Tushar Dedha, Hitesh Gulia, Aiyesha Ahmed Khan and Arif Siddiqui have inspirational stories that will surely win your heart.

New Delhi: Delhi University is gearing up for the Delhi University Students’ Union Elections 2023-24 which are scheduled to be organised on September 22, 2023. The elections are being held in the university after a gap of two-three years because of Covid-19, the pandemic. The candidates who are running for the post of the Delhi University Students’ Union President, Tushar Dedha, Hitesh Gulia, Aiyesha Ahmed Khan and Arif Siddiqui come from humble backgrounds and their life stories are extremely inspirational, will surely win your heart. Tushar Dedha represents Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Hitesh Gulia is from the Congress-led National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Aiyesha Ahmed Khan comes from All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Arif Siddiqui represents the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). Know all about the contenders of the DUSU President Post ahead of the elections on September 22..

Tushar Dedha: DUSU President Candidate From ABVP

Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) DUSU President Candidate Tushar Dedha (25) comes from Gonda, North East Delhi and is pursuing a Masters degree in Buddhist Studies, from Delhi University (DU). Tushar Dedha is his family’s sole support as his father has passed away, his mother is a homemaker and he has a younger sister. Tushar Dedha aims at building a career in research and academics along with student politics; he is passionate about raising and resolving the issues faced by the students of the University of Delhi.

Aiyesha Ahmed Khan: DUSU President Candidate From AISA

Representing All India Students’ Association (AISA) for the post of the DUSU President, is Aiyesha Ahmed Khan; she is also the only female candidate standing for the post of the President this year. Aiyesha Ahmed Khan, who is from Parna, is a second-year English Hons. student from Miranda House. Khan’s father is a journalist while her mother is a homemaker; she is the first girl from her family who has come to study at the University of Delhi and according to her, she was always taught to be aware of politics and question things happening around her.

Arif Siddiqui: DUSU President Candidate From SFI

Arif Siddiqui, from the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), hails from Umran village in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and is standing in the DUSU Elections for the post of the President. Siddiqui is currently pursuing his masters in Buddhist Studies, he graduated from Zakir Khan College and is the second person from his village who has managed to come to Delhi for his education and study at a prestigious college in Delhi University. Son of a farmer, Arif Siddiqui compleetd his Class 11 and 12 from Delhi’s Dr. Radhakrishna International School and has been involved in student activism for quite some time now. With a dream to serve the Indian Army, Arif has been working closely with SFI since the time the university went into the online mode.

