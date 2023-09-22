Home

Education

Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Elections 2023: Traffic Police Issues Advisory; Check Routes to Avoid

Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Elections 2023: Traffic Police Issues Advisory; Check Routes to Avoid

DUSU Elections 2023: In view of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls, the traffic police issued an advisory on Friday and urged commuters to avoid certain routes. Taking to X(formally Twi

DUSU Elections 2023: In view of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls, the traffic police issued an advisory on Friday and urged commuters to avoid certain routes. Taking to X(formally Twitter), the Delhi Traffic Police wrote, “Today DUSU election is to be held in Delhi North Campus, Delhi University. Commuters are advised to avoid following routes for their convenience: There is no entry for commercial vehicles in Delhi University area and Chhatra Marg is completely closed for all motorists.”

Trending Now

Traffic Advisory Today on dated 22.09.2023 DUSU election is to held in Delhi North Campus, Delhi University .

Commuters are advised to avoid following route for their convenience:

1. There is No Entry for Commercial Vehicles in Delhi University area.

2. Chhatra Marg is… — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 22, 2023

You may like to read

The DUSU polls were last held in 2019. As per a PTI report, Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the students’ body election this time. The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress’s students’ wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), CPI(M)-backed Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students’ Association (AISA), affiliated to the CPI-ML (Liberation), have fielded candidates for all four posts. The counting of votes for DUSU Elections 2023-24 will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 08.00 AM. The counting of votes will take place in the Conference Centre, opposite Botany Department, North Campus, University of Delhi.

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES