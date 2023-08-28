Home

Delhi University Students Union Elections 2023: ABVP Releases List Of Candidates, To Begin Campaigning Today

Delhi University Students Union Elections have been announced and now Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad is releasing its list of candidates. Campaigning for the elections in the colleges will also begin from today.

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS): After the announcement of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections by the varsity administration, the ABVP has prepared its list of candidates. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is the RSS’s student political wing, on Sunday announced the names of the candidates for the DUSU elections.

ABVP Candidates For DUSU Elections

Tushar Dedha, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Sushant Dhankar, Ashish Singh, Ankita Biswas, Muskan Bedi, Aparajita, Rahul Dedha, Aman Kapasiya, Himanshu Nagar, Sachin Baisla, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Saransh Bhati, Balkishan Chowdhary, Rishabh Chowdhary, Rishiraj Singh and Akash Yadav have been included in this list. The ABVP says that out of these names, only the last four names of the DUSU Central Panel will be decided. By dividing these student leaders into different groups, the pre-campaign of ABVP will commence simultaneously in all the colleges affiliated to the DU.

ABVP Begins Campaigning For Elections

Along with the announcement of the names of the candidates, the ABVP will start its campaign from Monday in the 52 colleges and departments. To make their election campaign effective, the ABVP has divided the DU colleges spread across Delhi into seven zones where it will hold dialogue with the varsity’s students on a wide scale simultaneously and will present its agenda for the upcoming DUSU elections.

ABVP student leader Harsh Atri said that the ABVP is fully prepared for the upcoming DUSU elections. ABVP’s student-centric agenda will be put forth before the students through the candidates who have the understanding of the issues concerning the students.

On the basis of dialogue with the students of the varsity, ABVP will soon issue its manifesto.

Delhi University administration has said that September 12 is the last date of enrollment for the election and September 22 the date of election. The last DUSU elections were held in 2019.

