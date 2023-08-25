Home

Delhi University Student’s Union(DUSU) Election 2023 Returns After 4 Years; File Nomination Papers by This Date

Delhi University Student's Union(DUSU) Election 2023: After a hiatus of four years, the Delhi University(DU) will conduct the much awaited student's union elections on September 22, 2023. Speaking of

Delhi University (Photo Courtesy Facebook)

Delhi University Student’s Union(DUSU) Election 2023: After a hiatus of four years, the Delhi University(DU) will conduct the much awaited student’s union elections on September 22, 2023. Speaking of the schedule, the last date to submit nomination papers along with the demand draft of Rs 500 and affidavit for DUSU elections 2023 is September 12, 2023. One can download the nomination papers by visiting the official website of the University, du.ac.in. Elections to the students’ body were last held in 2019. Students’ union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 because of deadly pandemic — Covid-19 and disruptions to the academic calendar prevented the elections in 2022. Students’ groups have made several representations to varsity officials to demand the resumption of the election exercise as many elected representatives have left the university after completing their studies.

Name of the event Check Important Dates Last Date For Recipt of Nomination Papers alongwith Demand Draft of Rs 500/- and Affidavit

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 till 3:00 PM Scrutiny of Nomination Papers Tuesday, September 12, 2023 till 3:15 PM Publication of list of duly Nominated Candidates Tuesday, September 12, 2023 till 6:00 PM Last Date for Withdrawal of Nominations Tuesday, September 13, 2023 till 12:00 noon Tuesday, September 13, 2023 till 5:00 noon

In a notification on Thursday, the university said Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, in his capacity as Patron of Delhi University Students Union, has appointed Prof Chander Shekhar, Department of Persian as chief election officer; Rupam Kapoor of Dept of Botany as chief returning officer; Anupam Jha, Faculty of Law as Return officer and Anupam Jha, Faculty of Law and Prof Rina Chakranarty, Deptt. of Zoology as additional members.

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) is the main representative body of students from most colleges and faculties. This apart, each college has its own students’ union, elections to which are held annually.

