New Delhi: Thousands of Delhi University (DU) teachers and staff are yet again complaining of non-payment of salaries due for the past few months. The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Thursday submitted an online petition to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal over the issue. The petition started on January 17 has received more than 6400 signatures so far.

The Teachers' Association has asked the Delhi Government to release not partial but full money for the payment of salaries to teaching and non-teaching personnel at 12 fully financed colleges.

At an online press conference, the DUTA stated that teaching staff, non-teaching employees, and contractual workers of 12 Delhi government-funded DU colleges are facing a very serious and pressing problem on account of non-payment of their salaries for the past two to six months.

Addressing the press conference, DUTA President Ajay Bhagi said, “Since last two years the employees are suffering. We want full and not partial funding. Employees are in real debt. The medical reimbursement has not been done, and the teachers are also facing serious monetary adversities. Colleges are in a dilapidated state, especially Aditi college and Bhagini Nivedita College.”

“It is an employee’s right to get paid. Promotion happened, but no fixation on salary has taken place. Things cannot remain like this, especially after two years of prolonged suffering,” the DUTA president added.

The DU Teachers’ Association has come up with an approximate deficit amount for a few colleges. Such as Deen Dayal Upadhyay College staff is owed Rs 33.80 cr deficit, Maharaja Agrasen College has Rs 28.25 cr, Acharya Narendra Dev College has Rs 20.26 cr, and IGIPES has Rs 7.85 cr deficit and so on.

Earlier in the first week of January, the DUTA called for a one-day protest and total shutdown of the university over the matter.