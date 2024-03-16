Home

Delhi University Tightens Security on Campus, Hostels Before Holi Celebration

To counter any possible act of hooliganism or rowdy conduct in the name of Holi, the University of Delhi(UoD) has made elaborate internal and external security arrangements on the campus, hostels, and

To counter any possible act of hooliganism or rowdy conduct in the name of Holi, the University of Delhi(UoD) has made elaborate internal and external security arrangements on the campus, hostels, and colleges. A Joint Control Room has been set up in the North and South Campuses of the University. Mobile Patrolling by the security staff of the University and law enforcement officials round the campus will also be ensured.

“On 25th March, 2024, the festival of colours is going to be celebrated. The festivities related with Holi, however, last throughout the week and get reflected in the “Holi mood”. The University of Delhi is committed to ensuring safety and security for everyone on the campus during this period,” reads the official notice. As per the official notice, a vehicle of police for 24×7 surveillance of campus named Campus Security Vehicle (Vamika). The Senior Police Officials have also assured full co-operation and the University will work in complete coordination with all these bodies and agencies to ensure a safe and peaceful Holi.

