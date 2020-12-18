New Delhi: As part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), the Delhi University is mulling to introduce four-year undergraduate courses, the move being opposed by teachers’ associations. According to a report, the committee which was formed to formulate guidelines for the NEP had last week received an e-mail regarding the courses to add to their guidelines, including four-year undergraduate courses. Also Read - DU FMS Admission 2021: Application Process Begins for MBA Admissions at fms.edu, Details Here

It must be noted that the University had introduced the Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) in 2014. However, it did not work out and had to be scrapped the same year by the government owing to massive protests by students and teachers.

If the reports are to be believed, honours courses will be recast into majors in four years. Students will not get an honours degree in three years.

According to the proposed plan, language courses and smaller departments not offering honours courses will close down. And, if students choose to exit from the course after first and second year they will get a certificate and diploma, respectively.

However, no final decision has been taken yet, the official added.

Several teachers at the university said that DU would repeat the mistake by implementing four-year programmes again. Talking to news agency PTI, Seema Das, Member of Academic Council said, “My suggestion is not to reduce the number of core papers up to the third year, considering that in the fourth year, if a student is expected to do research, the knowledge of core papers would provide the foundation necessary for conducting said research.”

“It’s unfortunate to note that the University of Delhi has not learned its lessons from its colossal failure of the past: especially in academic reforms. The NEP is a rehash of the FYUP in many ways. DU should not implement these decisions in haste without consulting with the teachers and students,” said Nandita Narain, associate professor at St Stephen’s College.