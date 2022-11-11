Delhi University To Declare 3rd Round of Seat Allocation For UG Admission On Nov 13

The Delhi University said the first spot allocation round for undergraduate admission will begin on November 20.

Earlier, the DU had postponed the third round of seat allocation which was scheduled to begin on Thursday.

New Delhi: Delhi University on Friday said it will declare the third round for seat allocation for undergraduate admission on November 13. Giving details, DU registrar further added that the first spot allocation round for undergraduate admission in Delhi University will begin from November 20.

Delhi University to declare third round for seat allocation for undergraduate admission on November 13: Registrar — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2022

Giving details to news agency PTI, a senior university official said the rescheduling has been done as the varsity needed some time to prepare the list for the admission for all supernumerary seats like those under economically weaker section (EWS) and sports categories.

According to an official notice issued by the DU Dean of Admission, the allocation-cum-admission to the third round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) has been postponed.

“We are taking admission for all supernumerary seats in this round. However, the trials under various categories concluded very recently. So a little more time was needed to finalise the list that is why this rescheduling has been done,” DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI.

He said the release of the list has been delayed for one or two days and not more than that.

Until now, two rounds of seat allocations have been concluded. The total number of students admitted to the university so far has gone beyond 61,500, of the 70,000 undergraduate seats the DU has on offer.

More than 15,500 students have been admitted to undergraduate courses across Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation, a senior varsity official said.

Over 30,500 students, allotted courses across Delhi University colleges, have frozen their seats while over 23,000 candidates opted for the upgradation of seats after the second merit list, the official said.