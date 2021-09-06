New Delhi: The Delhi University will be resuming practical lab sessions for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 15. In an order issued on Monday regarding the phased reopening of the university, it said the physical presence of students may be optional and must be for them to decide. The order also said that the teaching and non-teaching staff of the colleges/ departments/centres must receive both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine at the earliest.Also Read - College Reopening News: JNU Set to Reopen on Monday, Asks Students From THESE States to Bring RT-PCR Report

"It is further advised that all the students entering into the college/department/university receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Although both doses of COVID-19 vaccine are essential for hostel students, ensure that the residents have at least one dose of vaccine," the order read. According to the order, theory classes for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be held in the online mode till further notice. The order has put the onus on the head of the institution to decide whether final year students are allowed to join for academic consultation and placement purposes.

The order said if the sitting arrangements in libraries are not adequate in accordance with Covid protocols, then libraries "may at least allow the issuing of books to the students on a regular basis". "The colleges/departments/centres may also consider giving prior date – time – slot appointments to the students before allowing them to visit the library in order to avoid overcrowding," it said.

Here’s the full order issued by Delhi University on phased reopening of campus for students:

Practical classes and similar activities for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students may be allowed in the offline mode from September 15 with maximum 50 per cent of the working capacity of classroom/laboratory/hall following the principle of rotation, the order stated. “Only a limited number of experiments/exercises/practicals may be selected that are considered essential or important in that semester. Their physical presence may be optional and left to the students to decide. Since the physical entry of students is voluntary , attendance of the students shall not be compulsory,” the university said in the order. However, it should be ensured that students not more than 50 per cent of the sitting capacity should be present at any point of time, it said. In the case of common premises being shared by morning and evening colleges, the principals of both the colleges will work out a conducive time table and will also share the resources optimally for the smooth conduct of teaching and learning activities. The order said any plan of transition to offline mode must take into account the prevailing conditions and the specific requirements of the institutions concerned, “allowing it to deal with any eventuality arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic”. However, keeping the safety concerns as the utmost priority it was also considered necessary to transit into the blended (online-offline) mode of teaching and learning in a phased manner, it read.

DU campus reopening: Some more important points to know

DU acting vice-chancellor P C Joshi on Wednesday had said that the university would reopen in a phased manner as safety of students was a primary concern.

Following a marked improvement in the Covid situation here, the Delhi government had last week announced that schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and coaching institutions would reopen from September 1.

In the first week of August, the DU had issued an official notification announcing that it would hold physical classes for science stream students in view of a decline in coronavirus cases, following which a section of teachers had expressed displeasure over the university’s decision to call students to campus.

The university had later deferred its decision, with DU registrar Vikas Gupta saying that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had not issued any guidelines on reopening of campuses.

(Based on PTI inputs)