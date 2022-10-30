DU UG Admission 2022: The Delhi University (DU) is all set to declare the CSAS 2022 round two allocation list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes today, October 30, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the DU UG round 2 allocation list by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the DU admission schedule, the round 2 vacant seats will be released today at 5:00 PM. In order to download the CSAS 2022 round 2 allocation letter, registered candidates need to log in with the CUET application number and password.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 864 Posts at ntpc.co.in Till Nov 11. Details Inside

Candidates are required to accept the round 2 allotted seat between October 31 to November 1, 2022. The DU colleges will verify the applications between October 31 to November 2. Candidates will be allowed to pay the online admission fee till November 3.

DU UG Admission 2022 SECOND ROUND OF CSAS ALLOCATION AND ADMISSIONS

Display of vacant seats: 05:00 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Window to Re-order Higher Preferences: 05:00 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – 04:59pm Thursday, October 27, 2022

Declaration of Second CSAS Allocation List: 05:00 pm Sunday, October 30, 2022

Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat: 10:00 am Monday, October 31, 2022 – 04:59pm, Tuesday, November 01, 2022

Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications: 10:00 am Monday, October 31, 2022 – 05:00pm , Wednesday, November 02, 2022

Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates: 04:59 pm Thursday, November 03, 2022