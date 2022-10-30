DU UG Admission 2022: The Delhi University (DU) is all set to declare the CSAS 2022 round two allocation list for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes today, October 30, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the DU UG round 2 allocation list by visiting the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the DU admission schedule, the round 2 vacant seats will be released today at 5:00 PM. In order to download the CSAS 2022 round 2 allocation letter, registered candidates need to log in with the CUET application number and password.Also Read - NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 864 Posts at ntpc.co.in Till Nov 11. Details Inside
Candidates are required to accept the round 2 allotted seat between October 31 to November 1, 2022. The DU colleges will verify the applications between October 31 to November 2. Candidates will be allowed to pay the online admission fee till November 3. Also Read - RPSC FSO Recruitment 2022: Registration For 200 Posts Begins From Nov 1 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
DU UG Admission 2022 SECOND ROUND OF CSAS ALLOCATION AND ADMISSIONS
- Display of vacant seats: 05:00 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022
- Window to Re-order Higher Preferences: 05:00 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022 – 04:59pm Thursday, October 27, 2022
- Declaration of Second CSAS Allocation List: 05:00 pm Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat: 10:00 am Monday, October 31, 2022 – 04:59pm, Tuesday, November 01, 2022
- Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications: 10:00 am Monday, October 31, 2022 – 05:00pm , Wednesday, November 02, 2022
- Last date of Online payment of admission fees by the Candidates: 04:59 pm Thursday, November 03, 2022
How to Download Delhi University CSAS Round 2 Allocation List?
- Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.
- Look for the link that reads, “Download Delhi University CSAS Round 2 Allocation List.”
- Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.
- The CSAS round two allotment list will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the CSAS round two allotment list and take a printout of it for further reference.
At Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time. Till last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year. Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 55 Posts at aai.aero. Check Eligibility, Last Date Here