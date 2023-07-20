Home

Education

Delhi University UG Admission 2023: From CSAS Allocation List to Filling the Preferences; Check FAQs Here

Delhi University UG Admission 2023: From CSAS Allocation List to Filling the Preferences; Check FAQs Here

Delhi University Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the admission schedule for the undergraduate (UG) programme for the 2023-24 academic year. Candidates can make corrections to

Delhi University Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the admission schedule for the undergraduate (UG) programme for the 2023-24 academic year. Candidates can make corrections to their application form by visiting the official website at https://www.du.ac.in/. If going by the schedule, the first CSAS Allocation list will be announced on August 1, 2023, at 5:00 PM. As the first CSAS Allocation list is scheduled to be declared on August 1, here are all the important questions related to the admission process answered. More information on Delhi University and other important details can be found in the article below.

Trending Now

When Will Delhi University Begin First Semester?

The Academic Session for Undergraduate Programs for Semesters I, III, V, and VII will commence on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

When Will Delhi University Announce the First CSAS Allocation List 2023?

Delhi University will announce the first CSAS Allocation list on August 1, 2023, at 5:00 PM.

What is the Last Date for the Candidates to Accept the Allocated Seat?

Candidates can accept the allocated seat from 5:00 PM of August 1 till 4:59 PM on August 4, 2023.

What Changes Candidates Cannot Make/Edit during the application correction window?

Candidates will not be allowed to edit/modify the following fields in the correction window.

You may like to read

Candidate’s name

Candidate’s Photograph

Candidates’s Signature

Candidate’s gender

Candidate’s registered email id

Candidate’s mobile number

Candidate’s category/Sub Category/ Caste/Supernumerary Quota

When Will Phase 2 of DU Admissions Begin?

In phase-II, the candidates will have to map the subjects studied by them in Class XII to those in which they have appeared in CUET-2023. Only those subjects will be considered in which the candidate has passed his/her Class XII board exam.

What is the Advice For Filling the Preferences?

In the section of “Preference Selection,” the candidate will be able to select and order his/her preferences. The “Available Preferences” tab will display all the possible Program + College combinations the candidate may choose from.

In addition, the candidate can use the “Advanced Filter” option available at the top to filter the Colleges as well as the programs.

The candidates will have to choose and order the preferences as per his/her choice. The order of selection will also determine the preference order.

What do you mean by Extra Allocations?

Only in the first round of allotment, 20% extra allotments will be done in UR, OBC -NCL, EWS categories and 30% extra allotments may be done in SC, ST, and PwBDcategories for all programs in all the Colleges. For more details, candidates are advised to read the Undergraduate Bulletin of Information 2023, CSAS 2023 Rules, and visit the admission website of the University regularly for all the updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES