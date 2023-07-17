Home

Delhi University UG Admission Schedule 2023-24(OUT) at du.ac.in; CSAS First Allocation List on Aug 1

Candidates who have still not registered themselves on the CSAS Portal will also be able to register as the University has decided to keep both phases open till July 24, 2023(4:59 PM).

Delhi University (DU) Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the admission schedule for the undergraduate (UG) programme for the 2023-24 academic year. The phase-II of the Common Seat Allocation System(UG-2023)(CSAS) will commence from Monday, July 17. Candidates who have still not registered themselves on the CSAS Portal will also be able to register as the University has decided to keep both phases open till July 24, 2023(4:59 PM).

“Phase-I and Phase-II will close at 4:59 p.m Monday, July 24, 2023, and the preferences saved/submitted by the candidates will get auto-locked on reaching the deadline of 5:00 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023,” the University in an official notification said.

Delhi University UG Admission Schedule PDF: Direct Link

Delhi University (DU) Application Correction Window

A correction window has also been provided for candidates who have already completed their Phase-I and wish to edit/modify certain fields. The correction window will be open till 4:59 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Candidates are advised to read the Undergraduate Bulletin of Information 2023, CSAS 2023 rules, and visit the admission website of the University regularly for all updates.

