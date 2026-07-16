Delhi University UG CSAS First CSAS allotment result 2026 for UG admissions today; know how to check at ugadmission.uod.ac.in

The University will declare the Delhi University UG first CSAS Allocation list on July 16, 2026. The download link will be active at 5:00 PM.

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Delhi University UG CSAS First CSAS allotment result 2026 for UG admissions today; know how to check at ugadmission.uod.ac.in( Photo Credit: Representational/ANI)

DU News: The Delhi University is all set to publish the DU Common Seat Allocation System(CSAS) first seat allotment result 2026, today, July 16, 2026. Candidates can download the DU UG First CSAS Allocation list by 5:00 PM on July 16, 2026. Candidates can download the Delhi University DU UG First CSAS Allocation list 2026 at https://admission.uod.ac.in/. Candidates will be allowed to accept the allocated seat from July 16 to July 18, 2026. The colleges will verify and approve the online applications from 5:00 PM on July 16 to July 20, 2026 till 4:59 PM. The last date to pay the fee online is 11:59 pm on July 21, 2026. The University will declare the Delhi University UG Second CSAS Allocation list on July 25, 2026.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 paper leak row: Latur coaching owner paid Rs 5 lakh to procure Chemistry questions, 111 questions matched NTA master set, says CBI

How can students choose a programme during Preference selection?

During in the Preference selection, the candidate may choose as many Programme + College combinations as s(he)

wishes, subject to meeting the programme-specific eligibility criteria. Candidate must take utmost care while

selecting the Programme/s and College/s as the order of selection of the Programme + College combination will

also determine the preference order. The candidate can reorder to prioritize the preference order of Programme +

College combinations through “Top, Bottom and Preference Number” icons.

According to the notice published on July 1, candidates must ensure to “SAVE” the preferences on regular intervals. Only the Programme + College combination selected and saved by the candidate during the Preference-Filling will be considered for allocations and upgradations (if any). The candidates must preview the “Preference Selection” to confirm their saved choices. Upon reaching the deadline of Phase II, the saved preferences will automatically get locked and will be used for allocations.

What are the Upgrade and Freeze options?

Once the candidates submit their programme fees within a stipulated Round, they will get an opportunity to choose

“Upgrade/ Freeze”. Candidates who choose for “upgrade” will be able to reorder their higher preferences within

the duration of the round in which the admission was sought. The candidates can reorder the higher preferences as many times as they wish for till the deadline of the respective round. For example, the candidates admitted in Round 1 will be able to reorder their preferences till 11:59 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

It is in the interest of the candidates to pay the programme fee and avail the option of upgrade and reorder well before the deadline. The last saved preferences will get auto-locked at 11:59 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Similarly, for Round 2 the reorder option will close at 11:59 pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. All candidates are advised to regularly visit the website (admission.uod.ac.in) for updates regarding admission status, schedules, and announcements.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Final Answer Key news: How to check NTA NEET answer key when released at neet.nta.nic.in; Step-by-step guide; What’s next?

How to check Delhi University UG CSAS First CSAS allotment result 2026?

Visit the official website of Delhi University at https://admission.uod.ac.in/.

Look for the “Delhi University UG CSAS First CSAS allotment result 2026” link.

Enter the login details, such as CUET UG application number and password.

Click on the submit option.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates must check their dashboard, email, and admission website ( www.admission.uod.ac.in) for all communications, updates and schedules related to all the Phases of CSAS(UG)-2026.