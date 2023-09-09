Home

Delhi University UG Spot Admission 2023: DU Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on Sept 11

Delhi University UG Spot Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (UoD) will declare the seat allotment result for the spot round -II of undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2023-24 on, Se

Delhi University UG Spot Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (UoD) will declare the seat allotment result for the spot round -II of undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2023-24 on, September 11, 2023. If going by the DU Spot admission round 1 schedule, the result will be announced at 11:00 PM on September 11, 2023.

Candidates whose names are on the allocation list have to accept their allotted seats till September 13(4:59 PM). The DU colleges will verify and approve the online applications from 11 am of September 11 to 4:59 pm of September 4. The last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is September 14, 2023.

