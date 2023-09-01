Home

Delhi University UG Spot Admission 2023: DU Spot Admission Round Seat Allotment Result Today at 5PM

Delhi University UG Spot Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (UoD) is all set to declare the seat allotment result for the spot round of undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2023-24,

Delhi University UG Spot Admission 2023: The University of Delhi (UoD) is all set to declare the seat allotment result for the spot round of undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2023-24, today, September 1, 2023. If going by the DU Spot admission round 1 schedule, the result will be announced at 5:00 PM on September 1, 2023. There will be no option of ‘Upgrade ‘ or ‘withdraw’ during the Spot admission Round 1. The seat allocated in the SPOT Admission Round-I will be final.

Candidates can download the DU UG spot admission round seat allotment through the official website – du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. In order to access the UG spot admission allocation list, candidates will need to enter their application number, date of birth, and captcha code in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. “It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the spot admission round-1. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the spot admission round will forfeit the candidate’s eligibility for admission to UoD,” the University in an official notification said.

