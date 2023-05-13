Home

Delhi University Undergraduate Admission Process Likely To Start by May End

Delhi University Admission 2023: The maximum number of applications for CUET(UG) have been received for Delhi University, followed by Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, and Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI).

Delhi University Admission 2023: The Delhi University(DU) is planning to begin the admissions process for admissions to undergraduate programmes through the Common Seat Allocation System by the month’s end, a senior official said on Saturday, new agency PTI reported. DU will launch two separate portals for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Earlier on Friday, CBSE declared the Class 12 results, with 87.33 per cent of students clearing the exam. “Yesterday only, the results of the 12th class have been announced. The CUET UG is also starting later this month. We are in process to launch our admission procedure. Most probably it will begin the admission process by the month end,” a senior varsity official added.

Admission to UG, PG Programmes Through CSAS

The admissions for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be done through CSAS (UG) 2023 and CSAS (PG) 2023. Aspiring candidates who want to get into DU will have to register and appear for CUET(UG)-2023 and CUET (PG)-2023. In addition to that, they need to register on the CSAS UG and PG portals of the DU. The university is hopeful that this year the admission process would be “smoother”, the official said. “We are fully prepared to take admissions to UG and PG programmes through the CUET. We will be launching two separate portals for admissions to graduate and postgraduate programmes,” the official said, PTI reported.

Delhi University to Adopt CUET PG

This will be the first time the university is opting for the Common University Entrance Test for admission to post-graduate programmes. It admitted students to its 70 colleges through CUET-UG last year. “Last year, we conducted the admission through the CUET for the first time. This year, the admission (process) will be smoother. We are ready to conduct PG admission for the first time as well. We are confident about that as well,” the official added.

Delhi University: Maximum Number of applications for CUET UG

The maximum number of applications for CUET(UG) have been received for Delhi University, followed by Banaras Hindu University, Allahabad University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, and Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI). This year, NTA will conduct the CUET UG exam 2023 from May 21 to May 31, 2023. The DU has failed to fill all the 70,000 seats in the current academic session despite its best efforts, as seven per cent of the seats across all its colleges remain vacant.

