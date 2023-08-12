Home

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh Announces DU East Campus in Surajmal Vihar

Vice Chancellor of University of Delhi, Yogesh Singh has announced in a meeting that a DU East Delhi Campus will be set up in Surajmal Vihar. Along with this, it is also told that a new college will come up in Najafgarh.

Delhi University East Campus Coming Up

New Delhi: University of Delhi is one of the most prestigious and coveted universities in the country, it has about 91 constituent colleges and is considered as one of the largest university systems in the world. The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Delhi, Yogesh Singh has announced in a meeting, that a DU East Delhi Campus will come up in Surajmal Vihar and a new college will be set up in Najafgarh.

DU VC Yogesh Singh Announces East Delhi Campus

The announcement for the University of Delhi East Campus, was done by Mr. Yogesh Singh during a Delhi University’s Academic Council meeting. The Vice Chancellor has said that DU has 12 acres of land in Surajmal Vihar which will be developed into an academic complex with the help of the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA).

Delhi University South Campus Director Confirms These Details

PTI was informed by the Director of Delhi University South Campus, Mr. Prakash Singh that the whole of 12 acres will not be used for the campus, the work will start on a portion of the total land and this complex will be set up in the next two years. It was also informed that the loan is under process and the money will be given by HEFA.

Syllabi For Various Courses Approved

The Academic Council meeting was held on Friday and was presided by the Vice Chancellor himself. In this meeting, the council also approved the syllabi of the fourth, fifth and sixth semesters under the Faculty of Science, in the various departments and colleges on the basis of the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework, 2022 (UGCF-2022).

The syllabus for the sixth semester of Department of Science under Faculty of Mathematical Sciences and the sixth semester of the Cluster Innovation Center was also approved on the basis of UGCF-2022; the latter had some minor changes. Syllabi for Semester five and six of the School of Journalism under UGCF-2022 was also given a nod by the members of the meeting.

The Vice Chancellor informed everyone present in the meeting that the Bar Council of India (BCI) has approved the five year integrated LLB Course and the syllabus for the same was also finalised and approved by the Academic Council.

During this meeting, after initial opposition by a few members, the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) letter for granting ‘Category-I University’ status to the Delhi University was also approved. The members opposing it believed that this will make higher education costlier and more unapproachable and difficult for the economically challenged and underprivileged sections of the society.

These reasons had been rejected with the counter that the fee structure will not see a lot of change and the autonomy will allow the university to introduce more courses.

