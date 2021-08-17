New Delhi: In honour of Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya, a Delhi government school in Adarsh Nagar area will now be renamed after him who is an alumnus of the school. This was announced by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday.Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Shares Ice-Cream With PV Sindhu, Treats Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra With Churma | SEE PICS

"Olympic medal winner Ravi Dahiya was today welcomed at his school in Adarsh Nagar. It was an emotional moment for his teachers. The government has decided that the school will now be named as Ravi Dahiya Bal Vidyalaya," Sisodia said in a tweet.

Delhi Government school in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar will be renamed after Tokyo Olympic medalist Ravi Dahiya: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo) pic.twitter.com/HN4D5z7siR — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021

Dahiya (23) made his debut in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and won a silver medal in wrestling. He is the second Indian to get a silver medal in wrestling at the Olympic.

Ravi Dahiya was honoured at his old school, Government Boys’ Senior Secondary School, Adarsh Nagar. Notably, Dahiya is only the second Indian wrestler to win a medal at the Olympics. Ravi Dahiya in the final round of the men’s freestyle 57kg title clash lost 4-7 to the reigning world champion Zavur Uguev.

It must be noted that the winners of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 were given special invitations to attend the Independence Day 2021 by PM Modi. ON the other hand, PM has also asked the Indian athletes from the Tokyo Olympics to visit 75 schools to spread awareness against malnutrition and also play a sport with schoolchildren.