Depressed Over Cancellation of UP Police Recruitment Exam, Aspirants Ends Life
Lucknow: Following the cancellation of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable exams over the paper leak, a woman has committed suicide in Firozabad city after she got allegedly depressed over the cancell
Lucknow: Following the cancellation of the Uttar Pradesh Police constable exams over the paper leak, a woman has committed suicide in Firozabad city after she got allegedly depressed over the cancellation of police recruitment exams. According to the news agency IANS report, the victim’s (Varsha) family members claimed that she committed suicide after the police recruitment examinations were cancelled following paper leaks.
Varsha, a student who had also been a NCC cadet, was preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exam. Prashant Kumar, Varsha’s brother, said she was also preparing for the SSC exam for a government job. During the investigation, police also recovered a suicide note in which she mentioned her failure to secure a government job.
