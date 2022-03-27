Deshbandhu College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Deshbandhu College, affiliated with the University of Delhi, has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Assistant Professors in different departments. Interested candidates can apply for the positions through the official website colrec.du.ac.in or deshbandhucollege.ac.in. The last date for receipt of application is within two weeks from the date of publication of advertisement in the Employment news dated March 23.Also Read - NBCC Recruitment 2022: Application Process to End Soon For 81 Posts; Apply Online at nbccindia.in

Deshbandhu College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Biochemistry: 5 posts

Botany: 11 posts

Chemistry: 7 posts

Commerce: 5 posts

Computer Science: 3 posts

Economics: 8 posts

English: 3 posts

EVS: 3 posts

Hindi: 5 posts

History: 13 posts

Mathematics: 20 posts

Philosophy: 3 posts

Physical Education: 1 post

Physics: 18 posts

Political Science: 11 posts

Punjabi: 1 posts

Sanskrit: 4 posts

Sindhi: 1 post

Zoology: 10 posts

Deshbandhu College Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Professor:

A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant /allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalentdegree from an accredited foreign University. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR (exemption from NET shall be granted in accordance with clause (ii) & (iii) of General Note in the last section of this document).

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS category are required to pay Rs 500 as an application fee. No application fee will be charged from applicants from SC, ST, PwBD category, and Women applicants.