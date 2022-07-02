New Delhi: The AAP government has introduced new assessment guidelines for Delhi schools wherein students will be assessed for the impact of mindset curricula in their behaviour, along with their other scholastic subjects. These latest guidelines are for government, government aided and recognized unaided schools in the capital. This will be a supplement to the evaluation norms that already exist and are based on co-curricular and academic activity.Also Read - Punjab: 300 Units Free Electricity For All Households From Today, Says Bhagwant Mann | More Details Inside

These new assessment policies are put in place to lay emphasis on growth of social, emotional and ethical capacities of students. These will be done in addition to all their other key learning courses. These objectives are consistent with the pedagogy and objectives of the mindset curriculum as envisioned in the NEP 2020.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in a statement said, "In order to prepare students for real-world challenges in a world driven by information and technology and to maximise their innate potential, schools must prioritise competency-based learning."

He further confirmed that no weightage of marks obtained will be calculated for the promotion of a student to the next higher class.

New deshbhakti and happiness curriculum guidelines:

As per the new assessment guidelines, students of classes 3-8 will be assessed for Happiness and Deshbhakti curriculum. On the other hand, class 9 to 11 will be assessed for Deshbhakti and Entrepreneurship Mindset Curricula. Class 11 students will have an additional criterion for assessment, which is their participation in Business Blasters. There will unique project works based on the curriculum for the students to undertake during the academic session. As per the new assessment guidelines of the Directorate of Education, in the academic session 2022-23, the mid-term examination will be conducted in September/October and Common Annual School Examination (CASE) will be conducted in February/March. The question papers for the mid-term examination will be set out of the syllabus supposed to be covered up to the midterm exam. The question papers of annual examinations will be set out from the syllabus as prescribed by CBSE and the Directorate of Education, Delhi. Also, question papers in mid-term, pre-board and annual exams shall be set in a manner to assess the comprehension, competencies and other skills as required. The pattern of questions particularly in secondary and senior secondary classes shall be the same as that of the questions set at the CBSE Board examinations. Difficult topics for each subject will be identified for conducting remedial and enrichment programmes. Examinations shall be conducted in such a manner that chances of copying, favouritism, injustice and victimisation shall be reduced to the minimum.

Further detailing the procedure of assessment, Sisodia added that “question papers will be set in a manner where students will have to answer questions based on the application of concepts of this curriculum in real-life/unfamiliar situations.

The new process of assessment is a bid to enhance the critical thinking and analytical abilities of students. the question papers will also be set in a pattern wherein students learn to answer based on application of concepts and as per pragamatic approach pertaining to real life situations. these competency based questions will be part of question paper in mid-term, pre-board and annual exams.

(With inputs from ANI)