Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Kendriya Vidyalaya at NIT Rourkela, Lays Foundation Stones For Other Projects

Updated: November 30, 2023 3:00 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

NIT Rourkela: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday laid the foundation stone for six major projects and inaugurated the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in the presence of BJP Sundargarh MP Jual Oram at NIT Rourkela in Odisha. These projects include hostels for boys and girls and faculty residences.

