NIT Rourkela: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday laid the foundation stone for six major projects and inaugurated the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in the presence of BJP Sundargarh MP Jual Oram at NIT Rourkela in Odisha. These projects include hostels for boys and girls and faculty residences.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan laid the foundation stone for six major projects and inaugurated the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in the presence of BJP Sundargarh MP Jual Oram at NIT Rourkela in Odisha.

These projects include hostels for boys and girls and faculty… pic.twitter.com/gsrsI5IYAO

— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023