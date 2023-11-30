By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Kendriya Vidyalaya at NIT Rourkela, Lays Foundation Stones For Other Projects
NIT Rourkela: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday laid the foundation stone for six major projects and inaugurated the Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in the presence of BJP Sundargarh MP Jual Oram at NIT Rourkela in Odisha. These projects include hostels for boys and girls and faculty residences.
