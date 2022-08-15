DHE Haryana UG Admission 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Haryana has released the first merit list for UG admission. Registered candidates can download the merit list by visiting the official website at highereduhry.ac.in. In order to access the DHE Haryana 1st Merit List 2022, a student needs to enter his/her registration and password.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs.75,000 Per Month; Apply For 54 Posts at becil.com
It is to be noted that the second merit list will be declared on August 19. Candidates can pay the fee and accept their seats from August 20 to August 23, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the merit list. Also Read - BSNL Karnataka Recruitment 2022: Apply For 100 Posts at mhrdnats.gov.in| Details Inside
Also Read - FCI Recruitment 2022: Register For General Manager Posts at fci.gov.in Before This Date
How to Download DHE Haryana First merit list 2022?
- Visit the official website of the Department of Higher Education (DHE), Haryana at highereduhry.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the flashing link that reads ‘Click here for 1st Year Admission Portal.’
- You will be directed to a new webpage.
- Click on the ‘Student Login’ option.
- A new login page will open on your device screen.
- Enter the registration number/mobile number, password, and captcha code. Click on the sign-in option.
- Your DHE 1st merit list 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
DHE Haryana UG Admission 2022: Check Important Dates
- Fee Submission (1st Merit List): 13th August 2022 to 16th August 2022
- 2nd Merit List Out (Valid upto 23rd August 2022): 19th August 2022
- Fee Submission (2nd Merit List): 20th August 2022 to 23rd August 2022
- Teaching Term: w.e.f. 22nd August 2022
- Open Counselling / Re-opening of Online Admission Portal for Registration for leftover seats: 26th August 2022