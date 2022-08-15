DHE Haryana UG Admission 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Haryana has released the first merit list for UG admission. Registered candidates can download the merit list by visiting the official website at highereduhry.ac.in. In order to access the DHE Haryana 1st Merit List 2022, a student needs to enter his/her registration and password.Also Read - BECIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs.75,000 Per Month; Apply For 54 Posts at becil.com

It is to be noted that the second merit list will be declared on August 19. Candidates can pay the fee and accept their seats from August 20 to August 23, 2022. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the merit list.