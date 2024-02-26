Dhirubhai Ambani International School Tops IB Schools Rankings Worldwide. Complete List Here

Home

﻿Global Top IB Schools: Good news for DAIS alumni! The Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) has secured the top world IB school in the latest ranking released by the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) May 2023 exams. Established in 2003, Dhirubhai Ambani International School is a K-12 co-educational International Day School, that intends to offer world-class educational opportunities in the city of Mumbai. A total of 11 students secured a perfect score of 45 points.

According to the official website of the International Baccalaureate, the IBDP is designed for students aged 16-19. The Diploma Programme (DP) curriculum is made up of six subject groups and the DP core, comprising theory of knowledge (TOK), creativity, activity, service (CAS) and the extended essay. Through the Diploma Programme (DP) core, students reflect on the nature of knowledge, complete independent research and undertake a project that often involves community service.

Following DAIS, King’s College School in the UK emerges as the second school, boasting seven top-performing students. The IB website has released the names of 22 schools worldwide, each with at least one student achieving the top score. These schools are set to receive award certificates to honor this distinguished group of diligent students. Among the eleven standout students from DAIS are Aama Sanghai, Aamav Gogri, Abhimanyu Pandey, Aaryan Jagtap, Aditya Mehta, Advit Ranawade, Anavi Kaul, Arushi Maheshwari, Drhuv Bhalla, Kshitig Seth, and Vivan Turakhia.

Sharing a post on X(formally Twitter), Reliance Industries Limited wrote, “Breaking records worldwide! In 2023, 11 students at DAIS achieved a perfect score of 45 in the IB Diploma Programme, surpassing all schools globally. These outstanding achievers make up 10% of the cohort, highlighting DAIS’s exceptional standards.”

🏆🌟 Breaking records worldwide! In 2023, 11 students at DAIS achieved a perfect score of 45 in the IB Diploma Programme, surpassing all schools globally. These outstanding achievers make up 10% of the cohort, highlighting DAIS’s exceptional standards. 🎓💥 #IBSuccess… pic.twitter.com/T55FCQOXka — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) February 23, 2024

