DHS Assam Recruitment 2021: Directorate of Health Services, DHS, Assam has released a recruitment notification. Eligible candidates will be hired for the Grade -III and Grade- IV posts in both technical and non-technical areas. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed DHS Assam recruitment notification from the official website, dhs.assam.gov.in. Note, the date of examination has not been announced yet. The application form will only be accepted through online mode.

Vacancy Details

A total of 2720 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Name of the post and the number of vacancies

Chowkidar: 114

Cook: 18

Electrical Helper: 4

Female Attendant: 39

Field Worker: 39

Grade-IV: 402

Inspect Collector: 9

Laboratory Attendant: 5

Sweeper/ Cleaner : 145

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the post must note that the age limit of a candidate must be between 18 years to 40 years. The candidate should have passed HSSLC with a minimum 6 months diploma in computer application. The candidate must possess a training or an experience certificate, in the concerned field. Furthermore, the candidates must have passed from Assam government institution or Institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council and Assam Nursing Council.

Pay Scale

The selected candidates will be given a pay scale of Rs 12,000 to Rs 52,000 with a Grade Pay of Rs 3900 as monthly remuneration.