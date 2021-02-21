The Department of Higher Secondary Education i.e. DHSE Kerala has published the Kerala First Year Improvement Result 2021 for the recently concluded exam. The results announced are for the exams that were held in December 2020. Students who had appeared for improvement exam can now check their DHSE Kerala 1st Year Result 2020 online via the official exam portal i.e. keralaresults.nic.in. Also Read - After Maharashtra, 4 Other States Witness Spike in Coronavirus Cases, Centre Says All Must Follow Guidelines | Key Points

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for ‘DHSE FIRST YEAR IMPROVEMENT EXAM RESULTS – DECEMBER 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Step 4: Enter your Exam Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 5: Verify all the details and submit it on the website

Step 6: Your Kerala 1st Year Improvement Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the Result Scorecard and take printout for future reference