New Delhi: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala 2021 plus 2 time table has been released. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the Kerala Class 12 Time Table 2021 from the official site, dhsekerala.gov.in. According to the DHSE Kerala 2021 plus 2 timetable, the exam will begin on April 8, 2021, and will conclude on April 26, 2021. Also Read - Kerala SSLC Exam 2021 Dates Revised: Revised Time Table And Other Important Details Here

The candidates must note that the Kerala Class 12 board exams will be held in offline mode. The Kerala board class 12 exam for the Arts stream will end on April 22, 2021. Also Read - Kerala SSLC Time Table 2021 Released At keralapareekshabhavan.in, Download Date Sheet Now

Date of the Exam Name of the Subject Also Read - Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2020 Date Sheet Released at dhsekerala.gov.in

April 8, 2021: Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (old), Electronic Systems, Main

April 9, 2021: Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English, Subsidiary

April 12, 2021: Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahitya, Computer Application, English Literature, Aesthetic

April 13, 2021: Part 2 Languages, Computer Information Technology (old), Computer Science and Information Technology, Part 2 Languages

April 17, 2021: Mathematics, Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology, Sanskrit

April 20, 2021: Physics, Economics,Literature

April 22, 2021: Part 1 English

April 24, 2021: Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy, Part 1 English

April 26, 2021: Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics

The first-day paper begins with Sociology, Anthropology, Electronic Service Technology (old) and Electronic Systems subjects.

The paper without practical will be given 20 minutes of cool off time. The examination time for subjects with practical is 9: 40 am to 12:00 pm, while without practical will be 9:40 am to 12:30 pm.