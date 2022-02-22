New Delhi: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala on Tuesday released the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Model Time Table. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the Kerala Class 12 Time Table 2022 from the official site, dhsekerala.gov.in. According to the DHSE Kerala 2021 plus 2 timetable, the exam will begin on March 16, 2022, and will conclude on March 21, 2022. The Plus two DHSE Kerala model exams will be held in two shifts: the first shift will begin from 9:45 AM and 12:30 PM. The second shift will begin from 2: 00 PM to 4:45 PM.Also Read - Income Tax Senior Private Secretary Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh; Apply For 34 Posts at itat.gov.in

Candidates can check the complete timetable below from the table given below.

DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Time Table 2022: Check Exam Schedule Here