New Delhi: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala on Tuesday released the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Model Time Table. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can download the Kerala Class 12 Time Table 2022 from the official site, dhsekerala.gov.in. According to the DHSE Kerala 2021 plus 2 timetable, the exam will begin on March 16, 2022, and will conclude on March 21, 2022. The Plus two DHSE Kerala model exams will be held in two shifts: the first shift will begin from 9:45 AM and 12:30 PM. The second shift will begin from 2: 00 PM to 4:45 PM.
Candidates can check the complete timetable below from the table given below.
DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Time Table 2022: Check Exam Schedule Here
|Date(s)
|Subjects
|March 16, 2022 (M)
|Accountancy, History, Islamic History & Culture, Communicative English, Electronic Systems
|March 16, 2022 (A)
|Physics, Geography, Music, Gandhian Studies, English Literature
|March 17, 2022 (M)
|Economics, Journalism
|March 17, 2022 (A)
|Geology, Statistics, Computer Application, Home Science
|March 18, 2022 (M)
|Business Studies, Sociology, Philosophy, Anthropology
|March 18, 2022 (A)
|Chemistry, Sanskrit Sastra, Political Science
|March 19, 2022 (M)
|English Part 1
|March 19, 2022 (A)
|Part 2 Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology
|March 21, 2022 (M)
|Mathematics, Part 3 Languages, Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya
|March 21, 2022 (A)
|Social Work, Biology, Computer Science, Electronics
Candidates can also check the detailed exam schedule from the link given below