Thiruvanthapuram: The candidates who are preparing for Kerala Plus One (Plus One) examination, we have some important news for you. The Kerala government on Monday announced to conduct the Kerala Plus One examination in the month of September. The exam was earlier postponed owing to the Covid crisis in the state. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE in Kerala has announced that the plus one examinations of Kerala will be conducted from 6 to 16 September in 2021.

According to the official statement by Kerala, " Plus one examination which was postponed in Kerala Amit covid crisis will be held in September the education department has informed that the exams will be conducted from September 6 to 16 in 2021. As per the schedule, the exam will commence at 9:40 a.m."

The candidates preparing for the examination must note that they can submit their applications by 15th June 2021. The last date for submission of application with late fee is 26 June 2021. The DHSE has issued New schedule of plus one examinations 2021 on its official website dhse.kerala.gov.in.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the important details here.

Last date to Submit Application: 15 June 2021

Admit Card Release Date: 27 August 2021

Examination date for Plus one: 6 to 16 September 2021

Kerala Plus one Exams 2021 Datesheet:

SOCIOLOGY: 06/09/2021

CHEMISTRY, HISTORY: 07/09/2021

COMPUTER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (OLD), COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY 08/09/2021

BIOLOGY, POLITICAL SCIENCE, ENGLISH LITERATURE 09/09/2021

MATHEMATICS 10/09/2021

PHYSICS, ECONOMICS 13/09/2021

PART I ENGLISH 14/09/2021

ACCOUNTANCY 15/09/2021

HOME SCIENCE, COMPUTER SCIENCE 16/09/2021

Students can download their admission tickets from the online website on 27th August 2021.