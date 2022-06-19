DHSE Kerala Plus 2: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 is likely to be announced tomorrow, June 20. The Kerala Board class 12 students who have appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy to the results. Soon after the formal announcement of DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.Also Read - Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Declared: 99.26% Pass 10th in Kerala, 44,363 Students Get A+; Direct Link Here

The Kerala SSLC (Kerala Senior Secondary Education) Result 2022 was earlier announced June 15, 2022 by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Now as per the announcements and latest updates, it is likely that the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Results will be announced tomorrow that is on June 20, 2022.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Kerala Plus Two Result 2022” link.

Enter your roll number and click on submit.

The Kerala Board Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Here are some of the key details: