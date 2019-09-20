DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2019: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on Friday announced the Plus One or Class 11 improvement results 2019 on the official websites, dhsekerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

In case the website is down due to heavy traffic, students are advised to remain calm and check results later.

DHSE Kerala +1 improvement Result 2019: Here is how to check:

Step 1: Log on to the official website keralaresults.nic.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Examination’ tab and then, click on ‘Revaluation, Scrutiny Result – I year Improvement’.

Step 3: Enter all the details asked including your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Your result will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download, and take a print-out for a future reference.

It must be noted that nearly 4 lakh students appeared for the Class 11 examination, which was held from March 6 to March 27, 2019. The results were declared on May 28.